Four FCIAC football teams play for state crowns on Saturday; Schedule and streaming links

Four FCIAC football teams will be playing for three state championships when the CIAC finals take place on Saturday, Dec. 14.

St. Joseph will square off against unbeaten Brookfield in the Class M final at Rentschler Field in Hartford; for the second straight year New Canaan and Darien will play in the Class L final at Arute Field in New Britain; and Greenwich will face West Haven in the Class LL final, also in New Britain.

Here is the schedule with streaming links:

CIAC Football Championships

Class M Final

At Rentschler Field, East Hartford

No. 4 St. Joseph (9-3) vs. No. 2 Brookfield (12-0), 1:30 p.m.

Streaming: NFHS (subscription required)

Class L Final

At Arute Field, CCSU, New Britain

No. 3 Darien (10-2) vs. No. 2 New Canaan (11-1), 3 p.m.

Streaming: NFHS (subscription required)

Class LL Final

At Artute Field, CCSU, New Britain

No. 3 Greenwich (10-2) vs. No. 5 West Haven (10-2), 6:30 p.m.

Streaming: NFHS (subscription required)