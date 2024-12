FCIAC Scoreboard for week of Dec. 9-14

This includes scores reported as of Friday, Dec. 13.

Girls Basketball

Friday, Dec. 13

Foran 27, New Canaan 20

Brien McMahon 67, Harding 14

Daniel Hand 64, Norwalk 22

Hamden 38, Ridgefield 36

Stamford 48, SHA 43

West Haven 78, Wilton 23

Trumbull 40, Amity 32

Ludlowe 63, Cheshire 42

Greenwich 51, Hillhouse 20

North Haven 63, Staples 60

Danbury 55, Shelton 15

Bridgeport Central 45, Wilbur Cross 34

Career 40, Westhill 17

Mercy 41, St. Joseph 28

Warde at Sheehan

Girls Ice Hockey

Wednesday, Dec. 11

New Canaan 9, Ridgefield/Danbury 2

Amity/North Haven/Cheshire 2, Trumbull/St. Joseph 1

Darien 9, Wilton/Norwalk/McMahon 1

Thursday, Dec. 12

Simsbury 5, Fairfield co-op 5