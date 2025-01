The 2024-25 FCIAC Winter Sports Postseason Schedule

Boys and Girls Indoor Track and Field

Saturday, Feb. 1

East Division Championship at Wilton, 9:30 a.m.

West Division Championship at Staples, 10 a.m.

Thursday, Feb. 6

FCIAC Championship at Floyd Little Athletic Center, New Haven, 5 p.m.

CheerleadingĀ

Saturday, Feb. 1

FCIAC Championship at Trumbull, 10 a.m.

Wrestling

FCIAC Tournament at New Canaan

Friday, Feb. 14. 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 15

Wrestlebacks, 10 a.m.; Finals, 4 p.m.

Gymnastics

Saturday, Feb. 8

FCIAC Championship at GCA, 2 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Saturday, Feb. 22

Quarterfinals at Staples

No. 3 vs. No. 6, 11 a.m.

No. 2 vs. No. 7, 12:45 p.m.

No. 4 vs. No. 5. 2:30 p.m.

No. 1 vs. No. 8, 4:15 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 24

Semifinals at Trumbull, 5:30/7:30 p.m.

Highest remaining seed has choice of game time

Wednesday, Feb. 26

Final at TBD, 5:30 p.m.

Girls Ice Hockey

Wednesday, Feb. 26

Semifinals at Darien Ice House, 6/7:40 p.m.

Saturday, March 1

Final at Darien Ice House, Time TBD

Boys Basketball

Saturday, Feb. 22

Quarterfinals at Fairfield Warde

No. 3 vs. No. 6, Noon

No. 2 vs. No. 7, 2 p.m.

No. 4 vs. No. 5. 5 p.m.

No. 1 vs. No. 8, 7 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 26

Semifinals at Wilton, 5:30/7:30 p.m.

Highest remaining seed has choice of game time

Wednesday, Feb. 26

Final at TBD, 7:30 p.m.

Boys Ice Hockey

Saturday, Feb. 22

First round at higher seeds

No. 6 at No. 3; No. 5 at No. 4, times TBD

Top two seeds have byes

Thursday, Feb. 27

Semifinals at higher seeds, times TBD

Tuesday, March 4

Final at Sacred Heart University, 8 p.m.

Boys Swimming and Diving

Tuesday, March 4

Swimming Trials at Greenwich, 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 5

Diving Finals at Westhill, 5 p.m.

Thursday, March 6

Swimming Finals at Greenwich, 6:30 p.m.