FCIAC Exemplary Scholar-Athletes from Fairfield-Warde, Norwalk, Stamford and Westhill

The FCIAC awards Exemplary Scholar-Athlete honors to players from its 16 member schools every season. Each week, the league will be announcing several of those award-winners with bios and photos on FCIAC.net.

Here are the second weekly honorees for the Winter, 2024-25 season from Fairfield Warde, Norwalk, Stamford and Westhill.

Patty Greene – Fairfield Warde

This senior is in her second year as a team co-captain for the Fairfield Ludlowe/Warde cooperative girls ice hockey team. Patty has been a four-year varsity athlete for the girls’ cooperative ice hockey team and the Fairfield Warde softball team.

She also participates in many extra-curricular activities such as being an Emergency Medical Technician and performing with various musical ensembles, including jazz band and pit orchestra. In addition, she was principal chair in the Western Region concert band during her junior year and lead trumpet in the Western Region jazz band during her senior year.

Patty plans to major in nursing and participate in NROTC to become a Navy Nurse.

Owen Sheiman – Fairfield Warde

Owen has a 4.2 GPA and is a member of the National Honor Society.

He is a two-time captain of Fairfield Warde’s perennially strong wrestling program during his junior and senior years. Owen has contributed to the Mustangs winning two FCIAC championships, winning one in the 2022-23 season and then defending their conference championship last year. They also added on the Class LL state championship at the end of last year’s 2023-24 season.

Owen has had several achievements individually. He is a three-time FCIAC finalist in his respective weight divisions and two years ago as a sophomore he was the FCIAC and state Class LL champion in his 113-pound weight class during the 2022-23 season.

He has volunteered for the Wakeman Boys & Girls Club as a youth mentor at an elementary school.

Owen will be a student-athlete wrestling at Wesleyan University next year.

Riley Manning – Norwalk

This senior captain of Norwalk’s girls’ basketball team is a 3.5 Grade Point Average student who has been a player for the girls’ basketball program for four years and a member of the girls’ outdoor track and field team for three years.

Riley has taken honors classes all four years of her high school career and an AP class during this senior year.

She coaches in the youth basketball program at the Carver Center, and she also volunteers at the Norwalk basketball camps every summer.

Riley plans to go to college to study filmmaking and screenwriting.

Isaac Zapata – Norwalk

Isaac is a High Honor Roll student who has achieved a 4.37 weighted GPA.

He is in the Hispanic Honor Society, and the Kevin M. Eidt chapter of the National Honor Society.

Isaac is a team co-captain for the Norwalk/Brien McMahon cooperative boys’ swimming and diving team. During the spring season he is a player for the boys’ varsity volleyball team.

He is a member of the Hispanic Heritage Club, and he is a member of several organizations and a volunteer for community organizations in Norwalk.

Kimberly Karwowski – Stamford

This National Honor Society member has a weighted GPA of 4.8 and a 3.9 unweighted GPA while being enrolled in all honors and AP classes.

Kimberly is also a member of the Science, Spanish and Math honor societies and a recipient of the Willam and Mary Junior Book Award.

She has been a varsity player for the girls’ basketball team since her freshman year and she has also been a member of Stamford High School’s girls’ volleyball program.

Kimberly volunteers for several organizations in her school and community. She tutors other students as part of her National Honor Society membership. Kimberly has worked as a counselor at summer camps and as a teachers’ assistant at her church for the past two years.

Max Zelikman – Stamford

Max has achieved an unweighted GPA of 4.00 and a weighted GPA of 5.035 while taking a variety of AP and ECE classes.

He has been a varsity player for both the Stamford/Westhill cooperative boys’ ice hockey team and for Stamford High School’s boys’ tennis team. He is a team captain this winter sports season for the city’s cooperative hockey team.

Max has received the Dartmouth Book Award, he has also been awarded the Seal of Biliteracy for Russian, and he’s a captain of Model UN.

He is a member of the National Honor Society and the National English Honor Society.

Max gives back to his community as a volunteer at Person to Person and he helps with skating lessons at Stamford Twin Rinks.

Mritika Omkumar – Westhill

Mritika is in the top 1% of her class and the recipient of many prestigious honors and awards.

She has received the Presidential Volunteer Service Award three times, and two AP Scholar with Honors awards. Mritika has also received the Columbia Book Award.

This captain of the gymnastics team is also the treasurer of the National Honor Society chapter at Westhill, and a member of the World Language National Honor Society.

Mritika won first place in Public Speaking at the 2024 Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) Connecticut Spring Conference. She is an ambassador for the nonprofit 20-day Snacks.

She is also savvy and successful in media. Mritika is Associate Editor in Chief of Westword (Westhill’s school newspaper), and she has a podcast called Inside the Piggy Bank on Spotify, where she talks about personal finance and various econ, business, and finance concepts.

Derwin St. Preux – Westhill

Derwin is a High Honor Roll student who has achieved an unweighted GPA of 3.95 while taking a challenging course schedule of mostly honors and AP courses.

He is a versatile sprinter and hurdler for the boys’ indoor track and field team in the winter season and the boys’ outdoor track team in the spring. He participates in events such as the 100-meter dash in the spring outdoor season, the 55-meter hurdles in the winter indoor season, and as a member of 4×200 relay teams.

Derwin has been accepted into the Spanish National Honor Society and he has received the Seal of Biliteracy Award for his abilities in reading, writing, and speaking Spanish.