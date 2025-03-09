2025 All FCIAC Boys Swim and Dive

First Team

William McCarthy, Greenwich – 200 Med. Relay

Luke Mendelsohn, Greenwich – 200 Med. Relay, 200 IM, 200 Free Relay, 100 Breast

Jake Melley, Greenwich – 200 Med. Relay, 100 Fly, 200 Free Relay

Carl Johnson, Greenwich – 200 Med. Relay

Jack Haley, New Canaan – 200 Med. Relay, 200 Free, 500 Free, 200 Free Relay

Oliver Carr, New Canaan – 200 Med. Relay, 200 Free Relay

Eric Huang, New Canaan – 200 Med. Relay, 50 Free, 100 Fly, 200 Free Relay

Michael Ettinger, New Canaan – 200 Med. Relay

Noland Barrett, Greenwich – 200 Free, 500 Free, 200 Free Relay, 400 Free Relay

Wyatt Vitiello, Norwalk/McM – 200 IM, 100 Back, 400 Free Relay

Michael Ivanov, Ludlowe/Warde – 50 Free, 100 Free

Alex Sharpe, Norwalk/McM – 100 Free, 400 Free Relay

Hadden Wood, Greenwich – 200 Free Relay, 400 Free Relay

William Flynn, New Canaan – 200 Free Relay

Hirsh Iyer, Wilton – 100 Back

Berke Ceken, Westhill/Stamf. – 100 Breast

Sebastian Camille, Norwalk/McM – 400 Free Relay

David Delong, Norwalk/McM – 400 Free Relay

Colin Bucaria, Greenwich – 400 Free Relay

Calvin Donat, Greenwich – 400 Free Relay

Niko Kassaris, Greenwich – Diving

Jake Simon, Darien – Diving

Second Team:

Christian Sanchez, Norwalk/McM – 200 Med. Relay, 100 Back

Sam Jacobson, Wilton – 200 Med. Relay

Luke Fontana, Wilton – 200 Med. Relay, 200 IM, 200 Free Relay

Jake Mercer, Wilton – 200 Med. Relay, 50 Free, 100 Free, 400 Free Relay

William Trotman, Ridgefield – 200 IM, 100 Fly

Jack Smith, Greenwich – 500 Free

Conor Duggan, Ludlowe/Warde – 500 Free, 400 Free Relay

Graham Muncy, Ridgefield – 200 Free Relay

Griffin Riebling, Riudgefield – 200 Free Relay

Liam Goralnick, Ridgefield – 200 Free Relay

William Trotman, Ridgefield – 200 Free Relay

Eric Ding, Wilton – 200 Free Relay

AJ Yee, Wilton – 200 Free Relay

Andrew Mims, Wilton – 200 Free Relay

Ozzy Andrews, Wilton – 100 Back, 400 Free Relay

Mateusz Zalewski, Darien – 100 Breast

Andrew Mims, Wilton – 400 Free Relay

Raunak Subedi, Ludlowe/Warde – 400 Free Relay

Grant Slippen, Ludlowe/Warde – 400 Free Relay

Matthew McFarlane, Greenwich – Diving

Reilly Anderson, Greenwich – Diving

