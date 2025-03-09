2025 All FCIAC Boys Swim and Dive

First Team
William McCarthy, Greenwich – 200 Med. Relay
Luke Mendelsohn, Greenwich – 200 Med. Relay, 200 IM, 200 Free Relay, 100 Breast
Jake Melley, Greenwich – 200 Med. Relay, 100 Fly, 200 Free Relay
Carl Johnson, Greenwich – 200 Med. Relay
Jack Haley, New Canaan – 200 Med. Relay, 200 Free, 500 Free, 200 Free Relay
Oliver Carr, New Canaan – 200 Med. Relay, 200 Free Relay
Eric Huang, New Canaan – 200 Med. Relay, 50 Free, 100 Fly, 200 Free Relay
Michael Ettinger, New Canaan – 200 Med. Relay
Noland Barrett, Greenwich – 200 Free, 500 Free, 200 Free Relay, 400 Free Relay
Wyatt Vitiello, Norwalk/McM – 200 IM, 100 Back, 400 Free Relay
Michael Ivanov, Ludlowe/Warde – 50 Free, 100 Free
Alex Sharpe, Norwalk/McM – 100 Free, 400 Free Relay
Hadden Wood, Greenwich – 200 Free Relay, 400 Free Relay
William Flynn, New Canaan – 200 Free Relay
Hirsh Iyer, Wilton – 100 Back
Berke Ceken, Westhill/Stamf. – 100 Breast
Sebastian Camille, Norwalk/McM – 400 Free Relay
David Delong, Norwalk/McM – 400 Free Relay
Colin Bucaria, Greenwich – 400 Free Relay
Calvin Donat, Greenwich – 400 Free Relay
Niko Kassaris, Greenwich – Diving
Jake Simon, Darien – Diving
Second Team:
Christian Sanchez, Norwalk/McM – 200 Med. Relay, 100 Back
Sam Jacobson, Wilton – 200 Med. Relay
Luke Fontana, Wilton – 200 Med. Relay, 200 IM, 200 Free Relay
Jake Mercer, Wilton – 200 Med. Relay, 50 Free, 100 Free, 400 Free Relay
William Trotman, Ridgefield – 200 IM, 100 Fly
Jack Smith, Greenwich – 500 Free
Conor Duggan, Ludlowe/Warde – 500 Free, 400 Free Relay
Graham Muncy, Ridgefield – 200 Free Relay
Griffin Riebling, Riudgefield – 200 Free Relay
Liam Goralnick, Ridgefield – 200 Free Relay
William Trotman, Ridgefield – 200 Free Relay
Eric Ding, Wilton – 200 Free Relay
AJ Yee, Wilton – 200 Free Relay
Andrew Mims, Wilton – 200 Free Relay
Ozzy Andrews, Wilton – 100 Back, 400 Free Relay
Mateusz Zalewski, Darien – 100 Breast
Andrew Mims, Wilton – 400 Free Relay
Raunak Subedi, Ludlowe/Warde – 400 Free Relay
Grant Slippen, Ludlowe/Warde – 400 Free Relay
Matthew McFarlane, Greenwich – Diving
Reilly Anderson, Greenwich – Diving