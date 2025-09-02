FCIAC Volleyball, Field Hockey Scoreboard and Schedule for Week 1

Tuesday, Sept. 2

Volleyball

New Canaan 3, Norwalk 0

Staples 3, Weston 0

New Milford 3, Brien McMahon 1 (25-18, 25-15, 24-26, 25-17)

St. Joseph 3, Newtown 1

St. Joseph: Sarah Lovett 15 kills; Lily Kugit 30 assists

Woodland at Darien, 4:30 p.m.

Field Hockey

Fairfield Ludlowe 2, New Canaan 1 (OT)

Fairfield Warde 6, Danbury 0

Brien McMahon 5, St. Joseph 0

Stamford 2, Norwalk 0

Wednesday, Sept. 3

Volleyball

John F Kennedy Catholic High School NY at Stamford, 4 p.m.

Bristol Central at Fairfield Warde, 5:30 p.m.

Fairfield Ludlowe at Conard, 5:30 p.m.

Pomperaug at Wilton, 5:45PM

Farmington at Trumbull, 6 p.m.

Glastonbury at Ridgefield, 6 p.m.

Field Hockey

Ridgefield at Darien, 4 p.m.

Greenwich at Staples, 4 p.m.

Westhill at Trumbull, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 4

Volleyball

Bunnell at Danbury, 4 p.m.

Newtown at Darien, 4:30 p.m.

Greenwich at Southington, 5 p.m.

Staples at Joel Barlow, 5:30 p.m.

Bridgeport Central at Bassick, 6 p.m.

St. Joseph at Fitch, 6 p.m.

Field Hockey

Brien McMahon at Ridgefield, 4 p.m.

Wilton at St. Joseph, 4 p.m.

Danbury at Stamford, 4 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 5

Volleyball

Norwalk at Stamford, 4 p.m.

Brien McMahon at Westhill, 5:30 p.m.

Ridgefield at Newtown, 5:30 p.m.

Trumbull at Weston, 5:30 p.m.

Bethel at Wilton, 5:45 p.m.

Bridgeport Central at Harding, 6 p.m.

NFA at Fairfield Warde, 6 p.m.

Staples at Shelton, 6 p.m.

Field Hockey

Norwalk at Greenwich, 3:30 p.m.

Westhill at New Canaan, 4 p.m.

Staples at Trumbull, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 6

Volleyball

Darien at Glastonbury, 11:30 a.m.

Simsbury at Fairfield Warde, noon

Westhill at Norwalk, noon

Danbury at John F. Kennedy Catholic High School (NY), 12:30 p.m.

Stamford at Brien McMahon, 1:30 p.m.

West Haven at St. Joseph, 2:30 p.m.

Field Hockey

New Canaan at Branford, 11 a.m.

Fairfield Ludlowe at Danbury, 11 a.m.

New Fairfield at Brien McMahon, 11 a.m.

St. Joseph at Weston, 11 a.m.

Wilton at Stamford, noon