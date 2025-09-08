FCIAC Volleyball, Field Hockey Scoreboard and Schedule for Week 2

Tuesday, Sept. 9
Volleyball
Bridgeport Central at Kolbe Cathedral, 6 p.m.
Field Hockey
Ridgefield at Stamford, 4 p.m.
Fairfield Ludlowe at Wilton, 6:15 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 10
Volleyball
St. Joseph at Greenwich, 4 p.m.
Weston at Fairfield Ludlowe, 4:30 p.m.
Wilton at New Canaan, 4:30 p.m.
Staples at Notre Dame Prep, 5:30 p.m.
Trumbull at Joel Barlow, 5:30 p.m.
Ridgefield at Masuk, 5:45 p.m.
Fairfield Warde at The Ursuline School, 6 p.m.
Stamford at Harding, 6 p.m.
New Milford at Danbury, 6:30 p.m.
Field Hockey
New Canaan at Danbury, 4p.m.
Norwalk at Staples, 4 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 11
Volleyball
Kolbe Cathedral at Brien McMahon, 4 p.m.
Field Hockey
Greenwich at Darien, 3:45 p.m.
Brien McMahon at New Canaan, 4 p.m.
Fairfield Warde at St. Joseph, 4 p.m.
Wilton at Westhill, 4 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 12
Volleyball
Masuk at New Canaan, 4:30 p.m.
Newtown at Fairfield Ludlowe, 4:30 p.m.
Danbury at Bethel, 5:30 p.m.
Notre Dame Prep at Wilton, 5:45PM
Joel Barlow at Fairfield Warde, 6 p.m.
Westhill at New Milford, 6:30 p.m.
Field Hockey
Danbury at Staples, 4 p.m.
Pomperaug at Fairfield Warde, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 13
Volleyball
Stamford at Weston, 11:30 a.m.
Greenwich at Joel Barlow, 1:00 p.m.
St. Joseph at Sheehan, 1:30 p.m.
Field Hockey
Darien at St. Joseph, 10 a.m.
Brien McMahon at Haddam-Killingworth, 11 a.m.
Ridgefield at Fairfield Ludlowe, 12:15 p.m.
Trumbull at Norwalk, 1 p.m.
Branford at Wilton, 3 p.m.