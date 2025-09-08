FCIAC Volleyball, Field Hockey Scoreboard and Schedule for Week 2

Tuesday, Sept. 9

Volleyball

Bridgeport Central at Kolbe Cathedral, 6 p.m.

Field Hockey

Ridgefield at Stamford, 4 p.m.

Fairfield Ludlowe at Wilton, 6:15 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 10

Volleyball

St. Joseph at Greenwich, 4 p.m.

Weston at Fairfield Ludlowe, 4:30 p.m.

Wilton at New Canaan, 4:30 p.m.

Staples at Notre Dame Prep, 5:30 p.m.

Trumbull at Joel Barlow, 5:30 p.m.

Ridgefield at Masuk, 5:45 p.m.

Fairfield Warde at The Ursuline School, 6 p.m.

Stamford at Harding, 6 p.m.

New Milford at Danbury, 6:30 p.m.

Field Hockey

New Canaan at Danbury, 4p.m.

Norwalk at Staples, 4 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 11

Volleyball

Kolbe Cathedral at Brien McMahon, 4 p.m.

Field Hockey

Greenwich at Darien, 3:45 p.m.

Brien McMahon at New Canaan, 4 p.m.

Fairfield Warde at St. Joseph, 4 p.m.

Wilton at Westhill, 4 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 12

Volleyball

Masuk at New Canaan, 4:30 p.m.

Newtown at Fairfield Ludlowe, 4:30 p.m.

Danbury at Bethel, 5:30 p.m.

Notre Dame Prep at Wilton, 5:45PM

Joel Barlow at Fairfield Warde, 6 p.m.

Westhill at New Milford, 6:30 p.m.

Field Hockey

Danbury at Staples, 4 p.m.

Pomperaug at Fairfield Warde, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 13

Volleyball

Stamford at Weston, 11:30 a.m.

Greenwich at Joel Barlow, 1:00 p.m.

St. Joseph at Sheehan, 1:30 p.m.

Field Hockey

Darien at St. Joseph, 10 a.m.

Brien McMahon at Haddam-Killingworth, 11 a.m.

Ridgefield at Fairfield Ludlowe, 12:15 p.m.

Trumbull at Norwalk, 1 p.m.

Branford at Wilton, 3 p.m.

