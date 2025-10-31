2025 FCIAC Girls Swimming: Diving finals and Swim trials results; swim finals are Saturday

The FCIAC girls swimming finals will be held at the Greenwich High School pool starting at 2:30 p.m., Saturday.

Ridgefield is the defending conference champion and has won two of the last three league titles, while Greenwich is the all-time leader with 31 FCIAC crowns.

New Canaan’s Emma Kelly won her third consecutive FCIAC diving championship on Thursday, scoring 499.35 to edge runner-up Alden Charette of Greenwich by one point.

The swim trials were held on Wednesday at Greenwich High.

Click the links below for results so far: