FCIAC Exemplary Scholar-Athletes from Bridgeport Central, Danbury, Brien McMahon and Stamford

The FCIAC awards Exemplary Scholar-Athlete honors to players from its 16 member schools every season. Each week, the league will be announcing eight of those award winners, two each from four schools, with bios and photos on FCIAC.net.

Here are the first honorees for the Winter, 2025-26 season from Bridgeport Central, Danbury, Brien McMahon, and Stamford:

Jamaya Smoley – Bridgeport Central

Jamaya is a successful student-athlete who has excelled in the classroom and on the track.

She has a 3.8 GPA while being enrolled in honors and AP courses all four years of her high school career. Jamaya also happens to be one of the fastest sprinters in the state.

Jamaya is also an excellent teammate and team leader for the Hilltoppers. She is a captain of both the indoor and outdoor track teams this year. She was both an All-FCIAC and All State athlete last year.

Jamaya was the 300-meter champion at the 2025 FCIAC Girls Indoor Track and Field Championships with her winning time of 43.95 and during the spring she was runner-up in the 200 (25.85) at the 2025 FCIAC Girls Outdoor Track and Field Championships.

Denise Ruiz – Bridgeport Central

Denise is a senior who has achieved a 3.8 GPA while challenging herself with AP and honors classes.

She has budgeted her time accordingly to where she has struck the correct balance of both her academic and athletic commitments.

Denise has been a member of Bridgeport Central’s girls’ indoor track and field team for two years.

During this final school year of her high school career, she was a member of the girls’ cross country team in the fall season and she ran for the Hilltoppers in their starting varsity lineup at the Class LL state championship meet.

Aviana Steele – Danbury

Avi is a High Honors student studying mostly honors courses. She maintains a 3.6 GPA and was selected for Peer Leadership.

This four-year varsity cheerleader for Danbury High School’s very successful cheerleading team demonstrated strong leadership both on and off the mat.

Avi served as co-captain during her junior year and captain in her senior year, helping lead the team to two FCIAC Championships, two Class LL State Championships, and the 2024 Team of the Year award.

The Danbury cheerleading team has also placed in the top three at regionals each year.

Individually, Avi is a four-time UCA All-American, a three-time All-FCIAC athlete (including Top Scorer twice), and a three-time Class LL All-State athlete.

Ben Miller – Danbury

This senior has been a member of Danbury High School’s boy’s indoor track team for four years and has also run cross country and outdoor track.

Ben is a member of the National Honor Society and Class Act, with an unweighted GPA of 3.99 while taking 12 AP classes.

He has been recognized as a Commended Student in the National Merit Scholarship Program.

Ben has qualified for states in the 1000-meter race and 4×800 relay and is looking forward to the postseason races.

Thalia Patrick – Brien McMahon

Thalia is on the High Honor Roll with a 4.17 GPA and is enrolled in AP and IB courses.

She is a junior and a multi-sport varsity athlete through all three seasons of the school year. Thalia became captain of both the girls’ varsity soccer team and girls’ indoor track and field team.

She was selected to the 2025 All-FCIAC Girls Outdoor Track and Field Second Team last spring.

Thalia is a representative on the CIAC Student Empowerment Advisory Board, and she attended the FCIAC Student/Athlete Leadership Conference.

David Smith – Brien McMahon

David has a 4.5 weighted GPA, taking a full schedule of AP, honors, and IB classes.

He is part of my school’s International Baccalaureate (IB) Diploma Program and serves as an IB Ambassador, supporting underclassmen who plan to join the program.

David is also an AP Scholar and a recipient of a College Board School Recognition Award. He has earned High Honor Roll recognition all three years of high school and is a member of the Superintendent’s Leadership Council.

This three-sport athlete has competed in football, indoor track, and baseball since his freshman year.

Outside of school, David volunteers with the Junior Rowayton Civic Association and Rowayton Youth Basketball.

Kat Diem – Stamford

Kat is a senior in the rigorous IB Diploma Programme with an unweighted GPA of 4.0 and a weighted GPA of 5.01.

She is a member of the National Honor Society as well as the Science National Honor Society and was the recipient of the Harvard Book Award.

Kat is a two-sport varsity athlete, playing four years of varsity ice hockey, and she also plays lacrosse. Last year Kat was selected to the 2025 All-FCIAC Girls Ice Hockey Honorable Mention squad after her solid junior year for the Stamford/Westhill/Staples cooperative girls ice hockey team.

Kat is involved in several clubs and currently serves as President of BuildOn. She is an Executive Member of the Mayor’s Youth Leadership Council and Vice President of Morgan’s Message. She also volunteers frequently through Student Council and the National Honor Society.

Logan Pearle – Stamford

Logan is a senior with a weighted GPA of 4.76 and has been a member of the Stamford/Westhill cooperative boys’ ice hockey team for three years. He is currently serving as assistant captain.

He is enrolled in the IB Diploma Programme and has earned Honors with Distinction throughout his high school career.

Logan is the Vice President of Stamford High’s chapter of FBLA and a member of the National Honor Society. He is also a recipient of the Mickey Lione Jr. Fund Youth Excellence Award and intends to study business in college.