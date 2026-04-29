FCIAC Announces Ticketing for Annual Awards Night, June 18

The FCIAC will induct six new members into its Hall of Fame along with recipients of the Ralph King and John Kuczo awards on Thursday, June 18.

The event will take place at the Norwalk Inn with heavy hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar in the atrium from 5:30-7 p.m., with the awards program beginning at 7 p.m. in the adjoining banquet room.

Tickets are $40 and may be purchased online at Hometownticketing.com by clicking here or contact Dave Schulz at [email protected] for additional purchasing options.

The last day to purchase tickets is June 10th.

FCIAC Hall of Fame Inductees, Class of 2026

Herm Alswanger: Stamford HS

Chris and Ralph Antonacci: Innovative Health and Rehabilitation

Kathy Boucher: Danbury HS

Evan Dubin: Greenwich HS

Jack McFarland: Staples HS

John Theall: Ice Hockey Assigner

Ralph King Award: Laurie LaRusso, Darien HS

John Kuczo Award: Jay Egan, New Canaan HS