FCIAC Exemplary Scholar-Athletes from Bridgeport Central, Danbury, New Canaan and Stamford

The FCIAC awards Exemplary Scholar-Athlete honors to athletes from its 16 member schools every season. Each week, the league will be announcing several of those award winners with bios and photos on FCIAC.net.

Here are the first weekly honorees for the Spring, 2025-26 season from Bridgeport Central, Danbury, New Canaan and Stamford.

Heidi Setiadi – Bridgeport Central

Heidi is a member of the National Honor Society, has achieved a 3.8 GPA, and is a First Honor Roll student in AP and honors classes.

She is also the Vice President of the Bridgeport Central High School Class of 2026 and has been recognized with an award for outstanding academics and commitment to the community for her contributions within, along with outside of, Central High School through volunteer work and involvement in community projects.

Heidi has been a member of the girls’ varsity tennis team all four years and is a co-captain as a senior. She also contributes to the First Serve Tennis program in the summer.

She will be attending The Pennsylvania State University.

Giancarlo Perez Antonio – Bridgeport Central

Giancarlo is an Honor Roll student who has a 3.86 weighted GPA while taking rigorous courses such as AP courses and Dual-Enrollment throughout his high school career.

He is a recipient of the AP Scholar Award and has achieved scores of 3 and higher in AP exams.

Giancarlo has played volleyball for three years and has dedicated his time wisely between academics, community service and being a key part of Bridgeport Central’s boys’ volleyball team.

He is also a member of the National Honor Society and the Outdoors Club.

Giancarlo plans to attend the University of Connecticut in the fall. Go Huskies!

Emilia Schweitzer – Danbury

This National Honor Society member is a High Honor Roll student with a GPA of 4.53 while taking a curriculum of AP and honors courses.

She has been a member of both the girls’ volleyball and girls’ tennis teams all four years and was co-captain as a senior for volleyball and co-captain for the past three years for tennis. She has earned Sportsmanship awards for both teams and the Scholar-Athlete award for volleyball this past fall.

Emilia has earned her Life Scout rank, and she is a member of Peer Leadership.

This senior currently serves as the vice president of Class Act Council, the CEO of DECA, and the treasurer for the Board of Governors.

Emilia looks forward to studying microbiology in the fall at NC State University’s College of Sciences on the pre-med track.

Machai Henry – Danbury

Machai carries a 4.0 weighted GPA and has consistently earned Honor Roll while taking mostly honors courses as well as several AP classes.

He has been a member of the boys’ track and field program throughout high school and served as a team captain during his senior year.

Machai holds school records in the 100-meter dash and the 4×100 relay, both set during his sophomore years, as well as the 55-meter dash which he set during his junior year. He is a six-time FCIAC champion and four-time state Class LL champion.

Machai placed third in the 100 with a time of 10.78 seconds and was a member of Danbury’s runner-up 4×100 relay team (41.79) at the end of his sophomore season at the 2024 New England Interscholastic Outdoor Track and Field Championships.

Beyond athletics, Machai has demonstrated leadership and community involvement by volunteering to speak at a city council meeting.

He will compete in track and field as a student-athlete at the University of Albany.

Camryn Lee – New Canaan

Camryn is a High Honor Roll student who has earned her Seal of Biliteracy in Spanish and was selected as New Canaan High School’s Student of the Month this past November.

She is captain of the NCHS girls’ tennis team and earned All-State and All-FCIAC First Team as a junior. Camryn is a three-time state champion (2023-2025) in tennis. She was also a member of the NCHS field hockey team.

For the past three years, Camryn has served as Co-Chair for the annual Autumn Classic Tennis fundraising event which benefits Norwalk-Stamford Grassroots Tennis and Education. She is also past president of the National Charity League, New Canaan Parish chapter.

Camryn will attend Virginia Tech, at the Pamplin School of Business.

Thomas Schullman – New Canaan

Thomas is a member of the National Honor Society, an AP Scholar with Distinction, and a High Honor Roll Student, having completed nine AP courses.

He is a four-year member of the New Canaan varsity baseball team and has served as a two-year captain. As a junior, Thomas earned All-FCIAC East honors.

He has followed up with a strong start midway through this 2026 season with a batting average of .480 and a .576 on-base percentage.

Outside of school, Thomas is actively involved with the Saint Aloysius youth group, where he participates in service and community outreach efforts.

He will attend Middlebury College next year, where he plans to continue his baseball career.

Amelia Battikha – Stamford

Amelia has a weighted GPA of 4.97 and has taken all International Baccalaureate classes throughout high school.

She is a member of the Soundwaters Research Intensive Science National Honor Society, and volunteers as a teacher at her parish.

Amelia has been a member of Stamford High School’s girls’ varsity tennis team since her freshman year and has been co-captain for the last two years.

She is committed to the University of Massachusetts for biochemistry at Commonwealth Honors College.

Isha Kotha – Stamford

Isha is a National Honor Society member and an IB Diploma Programme candidate, maintaining an exceptional 4.999 weighted GPA.

Additionally, she has been a member of Stamford High School’s girls’ varsity tennis team for three years.

Isha is also a recipient of the Boston College Book Award, one national writing award, and three local writing awards.

Outside the classroom, Isha also volunteers for community organizations and is a member of extracurricular Stamford High School organizations. She serves as an EMT and holds leadership roles as an executive member of MYLC, Design Head for DECA, and secretary and treasurer of the youth committee for the Non-Profit Six Love.

CJ Berlingo – Stamford

CJ is a senior with a weighted GPA of 4.902.

He has been a member of the golf, boys ice hockey, and baseball teams all four years and was team captain as a senior for all three teams, one year after he was an assistant captain for ice hockey in his junior year.

CJ has been named to the FCIAC All-West Baseball Team after his freshman, sophomore and junior years from 2023-25, including being named to GametimeCT’s “Top 25 Players to Watch” for his senior season.

For golf, his sport in the fall season, he qualified for the FCIAC and state championships his senior year.

CJ and his teammates have won two Doug Robinson Boys Ice Hockey Tournament championships, and he was a team captain for both. He was selected to the All-FCIAC Boys Ice Hockey Division II/III First team and the Connecticut High School Coaches Association Division II First Team after his junior and senior seasons in ice hockey as well as being nominated Defenseman of the Year.

He is a member of FBLA, where he and his group placed third in the Sports and Entertainment Management segment at the state-wide competition, qualifying for Nationals.