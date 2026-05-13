FCIAC Exemplary Scholar-Athletes from Ridgefield, St. Joseph, Trumbull, and Wilton.

The FCIAC awards Exemplary Scholar-Athlete honors to athletes from its 16 member schools every season. Each week, the league will be announcing several of those award winners with bios and photos on FCIAC.net.

Here are the third weekly honorees for the Spring, 2025-26 season from Ridgefield, St. Joseph, Trumbull, and Wilton.

Erin Byrne – Ridgefield

Erin has maintained a 4.68 weighted GPA as a High Honor Roll student while taking all honors and AP courses throughout her time at Ridgefield High School.

She is a three-season senior captain of the Ridgefield girls’ cross country team in the fall season along with the girls’ track and field teams in the two latter seasons and has competed at the varsity level for four years.

Erin has earned All-FCIAC First Team honors every track season since her sophomore year and contributed to Ridgefield’s back-to-back FCIAC championship titles in 2024

Erin is also a member of the National Honor Society, president of the RHS Environmental Club, and volunteers in her community with the Ridgefield Boys & Girls Club’s Keystone Club.

In the fall, Erin plans to attend the Dual BA program between Trinity College Dublin and Columbia University as a Neuroscience major.

Sebastian Utomo – Ridgefield

Sebastian is a senior with a weighted GPA of 4.99 and is a consistent High Honor Roll student while taking mostly AP classes.

He is a senior who has played for the Ridgefield High School boys’ varsity tennis team since his sophomore year, and he was recently selected as captain for the team starting this season.

Outside the courts, Sebastian serves as the president of the math team, co-president of the coding club, and an engineering captain in the science olympiad. He is also a member of his school’s National Honor Society.

In his community, Sebastian has done volunteering for the School and Historical Society, he serves as a volunteer tutor for Schoolhouse.world, and he also helps coach middle school science olympiad students at Scotts Ridge Middle School and leads the Scotts Ridge Middle School coding club as an instructor.

Catherine Conlon – St. Joseph

Cate has a 4.0 GPA and has been taking AP and honors classes all throughout high school.

She is a member of the National Honor Society, the President of the Writing Resource Center, and the Co-Founder of the Pickleball Club.

Cate volunteers at Danbury Grassroots Academy, where she tutors and coaches tennis.

Cate received the Social Studies Award for earning the highest social studies GPA in her junior year.

Just this spring she was most recently the recipient of the Class of 2026 AP Scholars with Distinction award.

Cate will be attending the University of Georgia and majoring in Economics.

Daniel Capizzuto – St. Joseph

Danny has achieved a 4.0 GPA throughout high school, taking AP, ECE, and honors classes.

He is an active member of the National Honor Society and serves as a student ambassador and peer minister in his school community. Just this spring, Danny was most recently the recipient of the Class of 2026 AP Scholars award.

Danny is a captain on the lacrosse team while also playing football in the fall. He won a state championship with both teams last year when he was a junior.

During the fall season of the 2024-25 school year, Danny and his fellow Cadets won the Class M state football championship with a thrilling 21-20 victory over Brookfield. And about six months later St. Joseph won the Class L state lacrosse title with a 10-5 victory over Fairfield Ludlowe.

Danny is also a volunteer assistant coach at summer camps for both lacrosse and football.

He will be attending Indiana University, studying business.

Brynn Wadhams – Trumbull

Brynn is a member of the National Honor Society, Spanish Honor Society, National English Honor Society, and Rho Kappa Honor Society.

She has achieved a 4.835 GPA.

Brynn has been a member of the girls’ basketball and girls’ lacrosse teams all four years of high school and is currently a co-captain for lacrosse. She received the Lifetime Teammate award during her junior year.

She is Vice President of Best Buddies and participates in Link Crew. She received the Student Leadership Award from the Connecticut Association of Boards of Education.

Brynn plans to attend the University of Connecticut to study exercise science on the Pre-PA track.

Trevor Schuelke – Trumbull

Trevor has excelled in the classroom and on the baseball diamond since he’s been an underclassman.

He has achieved a 4.57 GPA over his years at Trumbull High School, including six AP classes and over 10 honors classes

When Trevor was a sophomore pitcher, he received the MVP plaque at the 2024 FCIAC Baseball Tournament after he struck out seven batters and hurled a complete game to lead the Eagles to a 7-1 victory over Wilton in the championship game.

Trevor was selected to the 2024 All-FCIAC Baseball Team as a sophomore, last spring he was a repeat selection after his junior season, and he also made All-State in both seasons.

Trevor has been a team captain during his junior and senior seasons.

He will be continuing his baseball career at Merrimack College this fall.

Samantha McDonnell – Wilton

Samantha is a High Honor Roll student with a 3.88 GPA and a member of the National Honor Society.

She has challenged herself with a rigorous course load (mainly all AP classes).

A three-year varsity athlete, Samantha served as captain of the girls’ lacrosse team as a senior and earned All-American, All-State, and All-FCIAC honors as a junior.

Beyond athletics, she is a Senior Link Leader and co-president of Open Art.

Samantha has won honors from the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards and was the recipient of the Edna Jones League of Women’s Voters Book Award.

She is going to attend and continue her athletic and academic career at Cornell University.

Logan Santisi – Wilton

Logan has been a distance runner throughout his career competing for the boys’ cross country team and the boys’ track and field program for all 12 seasons of his Wilton High School career.

He was a team captain for his senior year.

Despite starting as the slowest member of his team freshman year, Logan ran on the varsity team in his junior and senior years as one of the fastest runners. According to milesplit.com, he has the most improved indoor mile in the country from 2024-2025.

He has received high grades while taking rigorous courses and plans to study at Cornell University.