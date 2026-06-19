FCIAC Hall of Fame, Class of 2026: Kathy Boucher

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Kathy Boucher was born and raised in Danbury. She graduated from Immaculate and University of Connecticut.

She coached a variety of sports but fell in love with golf after college.

Kathy, along with her husband Andre, started the Danbury High School girls golf program and competed on a varsity level by 2003.

By 2004, the team won the FCIAC and State Championship Tournament. The team also won the coveted Guimare Two Ball tournament in 2004.

In the next year, 2005, they won again the FCIAC and State Tournament. The Lady Hatters continued to be competitive the next few years including a State Runner up in 2016 to their arch rival, Greenwich.

Coach Boucher was the FCIAC Coach of the year in 2005, CIAC Girl’s Golf Coach of the year in 2009, FCIAC Coach of Excellence in 2016, a National High School Golf Coach Finalist for Connecticut in 2018, and lastly inducted into the Danbury High School Athletic Hall of Fame in 2018.

During Coach Boucher’s coaching tenure, the team accumulated 130 wins, 123 losses and 4 ties. Kathy retired in 2021 with over 17 years of dedication to the Danbury High Girl’s golf team.

She made sure her players understood the importance of giving back, organizing volunteer opportunities to help clean up the golf course and respect the game they loved.

She created a culture of connection, support, and belonging that stayed with her players long after their seasons ended. She now lives in the Myrtle Beach area—known as the capital of golf—and even works each year at the Masters Tournament, one of the most iconic events in the sport.