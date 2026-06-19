FCIAC Hall of Fame, Class of 2026: Chris and Ralph Antonacci

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Chris and Ralph Antonacci are Stamford natives dedicated to supporting athletes through athletic training, physical therapy, and strength and conditioning.

His interest in phycials therapy was inspired by a sports injury he suffered while playing for Westhill High School.

Ralph Antonacci earned his BS in Health Science and MS in Physical Therapy from Boston University, where he also competed in varsity rowing.

Along with his physical therapy certification he later earned advanced credentials through the National Strength and Conditioning Association and Titleist Performance Institute.

He launched the first athletic training program for Stamford Public Schools and expanded services across multiple area high schools.

In 2004, he and Chris co-founded Innovative Health & Rehabilitation and has supported local athletes through partnerships with the FCIAC and The Ruden Report.

His international experience includes work at the 2004 Summer Olympic Games and the U.S. Olympic Training Center. Chris has had a lifelong passion for sports.

As a youth, he won multiple state championships in club soccer and state and regional Babe Ruth baseball title.

He was a standout multi-sport athlete at Westhill High School, earning All-FCIAC and All-State baseball honors and representing Connecticut at the All-State Game at Fenway Park.

He continued playing baseball at the University of Vermont where he graduate with a degree in Physical Therapy and Athletic Training.

He returned to Westhill as Head Athletic Trainer and assistant baseball coach, helping lead the Vikings to three FCIAC Championship appearances and the 2008 LL State Title.

For more than 25 years, he has served the FCIAC community through athletic training, youth coaching, and physical therapy.