FCIAC Hall of Fame, Class of 2026: Herm Alswanger

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Herm Alswanger was a lifelong Stamford educator, coach, mentor, and civic leader whose influence on youth in Fairfield County spanned more than 50 years.

Born in 1935, he graduated from Stamford High School in 1952 and was the co-captain of the basketball team. He continued playing at the University of Connecticut, graduating in 1956.

He played on championship teams for both the YMCA and Jewish Center and also briefly in semi-professional basketball. He served in the U.S. Army from 1956-1958 where he played basketball and was also the Army Badminton Champion.

At the age of 50 he was a nationally ranked paddleball and racquetball player.

He began his coaching career in 1959 at the Stamford Jewish Center winning both state and New England titles. He moved on to Stamford High School as an assistant in 1960 and became head basketball coach in 1964.

Over his career, he compiled a 249–90 record, led teams to 12 straight state tournaments, coached all-star squads, and helped many players earn college scholarships.

He founded the summer youth basketball league and was recognized by Ella Grasso in 1975 and the City of Stamford in 1977 for his service to youth basketball.

Beyond coaching, he worked as a guidance counselor, served on Stamford’s Board of Representatives and Parks Commission.

He co-founded Long Ridge Camp with his wife Myrna—an enduring local institution that remains a vital part of his legacy which centers on shaping character, community, and generations of young athletes.