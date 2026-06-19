FCIAC Hall of Fame, Class of 2026: Evan Dubin

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Evan grew up in Newington, CT and graduated from Newington High School. He earned a BS degree in Human Development and Family Studies from UConn and later completed a master’s degree in School Counseling at Central State University.

He has spent his entire professional career as a school counselor, first at Amity Regional High School, and then at Greenwich High School, where he continues to serve today.

A lifelong athlete, Evan played soccer from elementary school through college and comped in track and field as a freshman, excelling as long sprinter and relay team member.

His coaching began at Amity where mentorship shaped his training philosophy centered on accountability and high expectations. He later brought that philosophy to Greenwich High School, leading to strong success.

He also took on coaching the school’s Cross Country team to bring consistency to the program through all three seasons.

His girls’ indoor track team won the FCIAC Championship in 2012 and 2018. The 2018 team also won the CIAC LL Indoor and Open Championship.

In girls’ cross country his teams won the FCIAC Championships in 2017, 2023 and 2024. They also won the CIAC LL Championship in 2023 and 2024 and the State Open in 2023.

Evan was named Fall Coach of the Year in 2017 and Overall Coach of the Year in 2017-2018. Evan was also named Indoor Track Coach of the year in 2012 and 2017, Outdoor Coach of the Year in 2016, Cross Country Coach of the Year in 2017, 2023 and 2024.

After the 2018 outdoor track season, he decided to step away from track to devote more time with his children’s activities.

He continues to coach girls cross country and outdoor track at Central Middle School in Greenwich. Evan is married to his wife Debbie and their two children Lilia and Jonah.