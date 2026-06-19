FCIAC Hall of Fame, Class of 2026: John Theall

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John was born in Malden, Massachusetts, and grew up in Cambridge, where he attended Cambridge High and Latin School.

After graduating in 1954, he enrolled at Boston College and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in 1958 while also playing varsity ice hockey. That same year, he began his teaching career in Stamford, Connecticut, at Burdick Junior High School teaching history.

In 1959 he was drafted into the U.S. Army and completed basic training at Fort Dix, New Jersey, before being assigned to Fort Monmouth, where he served until his discharge in 1960. He then returned to Stamford as a rotating substitute teacher and, by September 1960, was teaching both history and math.

In 1963 he married Evelyn Putnam, and together they had two children, Stephen and Karen.

John later transferred to Rippowam High School in 1966 to teach math, and in 1974 he became the assistant principal at Westhill High School, where he remained until retiring after 44 years in the Stamford School System.

Outside of education, John stayed deeply involved in hockey, playing for the semi-professional Norwalk Home Oilers and officiating in the Eastern College Athletic Conference for 18 years. He also served as the assigner for ice hockey officials for 60 years, retiring from that role only a few years ago.

In recognition of his long dedication to the sport, he is being honored with induction into the FCIAC Hall of Fame.