Strong pitching highlighted the 2026 FCIAC softball season

There was good balance in the conference with several quality teams, and excellent pitching was prevalent to highlight a very good 2026 FCIAC softball season.

Darien’s dominant junior pitcher Vivian Knott had another excellent season, including when she fired a four-hit shutout with 13 strikeouts to lead Darien to a 2-0 victory over Trumbull in the 2026 FCIAC Softball Tournament championship game.

Senior pitchers Katie Dzialo of St. Joseph, Lauren Fico of New Canaan, and Maddie Pippa of Trumbull also excelled on the mound and joined Knott as the four pitchers selected to the All-FCIAC Softball First Team prior to all four of them later receiving all-state honors.

The FCIAC had five of the eight quarterfinal teams in the Class LL state tournament, while another highlight was Danbury’s superb sophomore third baseman Sophie O’Connell having another great season. O’Connell has made the All-FCIAC Softball First Team and the two separate all-state teams as an underclassman in both of her first two years.

The FCIAC final on May 28 at Trumbull High School featured dominant pitching performances from Knott and Pippa.

The pivotal hit which decided this great pitchers’ duel was Camden Comfort coming through in the clutch when she stroked a two-run double with two outs in the bottom of the third inning.

Two days earlier Pippa struck out 17 Danbury Hatters to lead Trumbull to a 6-0 FCIAC tournament semifinal victory and she followed that up with another strong outing against the eventual champion Blue Wave when Pippa had eight strikeouts and scattered six hits.

Darien finished with a 13-2 conference record during the regular season to seize the No. 1 seed in the FCIAC tournament.

Second-seeded Danbury, No. 3 seed Trumbull, No. 4 New Canaan and No. 5 St. Joseph finished one game behind Darien and in a four-way tie for second place with their 12-3 records.

Ridgefield was seeded No. 6 with its 11-4 record. Fairfield Warde and Fairfield Ludlowe snatched the last two conference playoff berths with their identical 9-6 records. Warde’s Mustangs were seeded No. 7 via the tiebreaker of their victory in the regular season over their crosstown rival Ludlowe Falcons.

In the opening quarterfinal round of the FCIAC Softball Tournament: Darien won by a 12-0 shutout over Ludlowe, Trumbull cruised to a 14-2 victory over Ridgefield, New Canaan prevailed with a 1-0 shutout over defending FCIAC champion St. Joseph, and Danbury nipped Fairfield Warde, 7-6.

Darien and Trumbull advanced to the championship with shutout victories – Darien by a 2-0 margin over New Canaan and Trumbull with that 6-0 margin over Danbury.

In the 2026 Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference Class LL Softball Tournament, fourth-seeded Darien and No. 11 seed New Canaan both defeated fellow FCIAC teams to advance to the semifinals.

Fifth-seeded Trumbull, No. 9 Danbury, and No. 19 Fairfield Warde were the other three conference teams who were also victorious in the second round.

Warde’s 19th-seeded Mustangs advanced to the quarterfinals with a 1-0 victory at No. 3 seed Enfield. Another pair of FCIAC teams defeated higher-seeded non-conference teams in the second round.

Also in the second round: No. 9 seed Danbury cruised to a 12-0 victory at No. 8 Bristol Central, New Canaan’s 11th-seeded Rams registered an impressive 9-1 victory at No. 6 seed Maloney, Trumbull cruised to a 13-2 home victory over Glastonbury, and host Darien defeated Ridgefield, 7-1.

In the CIAC Class LL quarterfinals, Darien won another great pitchers’ duel against Trumbull in a rematch of the FCIAC final, this one by a 1-0 margin. New Canaan advanced to the semifinals with 9-1 victory over Fairfield Warde.

The two best pitchers in the state – Knott and Cheshire senior Jenica Matos – both dominated while matching each other in hurling 10 scoreless innings in the Class LL tourney semifinals before Cheshire senior Ava Pearson singled in the game-winning run in the bottom of the 12th to give Cheshire the 1-0 victory.

Knott struck out 23 batters and allowed just three hits during her 10 innings of shutout pitching. She was replaced after the 10th inning after having thrown 137 pitches.

Matos fired a two-hitter with 26 strikeouts en route the complete-game victory to help put Cheshire’s top-seeded Rams in the position where they defended their Class LL state title with a 2-0 victory over No. 2 seed Southington. Matos was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player.

Knott, who also plays first base and excels in the batter’s box as well, was selected as the 2026 Gatorade Connecticut Softball Player of the Year in early June while she and her Blue Wave teammates were still playing in the Class LL state tournament.

Matos was selected as the state’s Player of the Year to lead the 2026 GametimeCT All-State Softball First Team. She and Knott were both repeat selections on that all-state first team.

Matos will play for St. John’s University, which she committed to last year.

Knott, an excellent student, has committed to continuing her career as student-athlete at Stanford University after she graduates from Darien High School in 2027.

O’Connell joined Knott as a repeat selection on the GametimeCT All-State First Team as they were the two FCIAC players on that 12-player team this year. O’Connell, Danbury’ slugging sophomore, has compiled 16 home runs, 58 RBIs and 54 runs scored during the last two seasons

Knott and O’Connell were also among the seven FCIAC players selected to the 2026 Connecticut High School Coaches Association Class LL All-State Softball Team along with Pippa and Kylie Lucia of Trumbull, New Canaan’s Lauren Fico, Stamford’s Marlie Noto, and Fairfield Warde’s Sadey Strauser.

Dzialo and her St. Joseph teammate, Mackie Caouette, were the conference’s two players on the CHSCA Class L All-State Softball Team. Caouette, a junior shortstop, and Wilton’s senior left fielder Emma van Heyst were two of the 12 players selected to the GametimeCT All-State Second Team. Dzialo and New Canaan’s Fico were both GametimeCT All-State Honorable Mention.

Cheshire finished a perfect 27-0 record after its victory over Southington in the CIAC Class LL final, so the Rams were the recipients of all 13 first-place votes when they were unanimously voted No. 1 in the Final 2026 GametimeCT Top 10 Softball Poll.

Cheshire received the maximum 390 points and Class L state champion Brookfield (26-1) was No. 2 with 354 polling points.

Darien (21-4) was No. 3 as the only FCIAC team in the final Top 10. Coach Nick DeMaio’s Blue Wave received 290 points, six points more than No. 4 Southington (23-4).

Foran (22-5) vaulted up five spots to No. 5 after winning the Class M state championship. The other five teams in the Top 10 were New Milford (23-3), Class S state champion St. Paul Catholic (24-2), No. 8 Jonathan Law (21-5), Masuk (20-4) and Class S state tourney runner-up North Branford (24-3).

There were three FCIAC teams who were among the top 12 teams in polling points received as Trumbull (20-6) received the 11th most points and New Canaan (18-8) got the 12th most.

There were 10 fielders, four pitchers and two catchers selected to the 2026 All-FCIAC Softball First Team.

There were 11 fielders, two pitchers and a pair of catchers on the All-FCIAC Second Team, 26 more players were All-FCIAC Honorable Mention, and Danbury coach Mark Anderson was named the conference’s Coach of the Year.

The link with the list of the 57 total players who were recipients of all-conference honors is below:

2026 All-FCIAC Softball – FCIAC