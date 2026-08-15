New Canaan, Chloe Cui, star in girls golf season

The New Canaan Rams won their third consecutive FCIAC championship and their superb junior, Chloe Cui, was the medalist at three postseason tournaments within a span of eight days to highlight the 2026 FCIAC girls’ golf spring season.

Cui shot 77 on June 2 on the par-72 Sterling Farms Golf Course in Stamford to help coach Bill Brown’s Rams win a conference record 10th FCIAC Girls Golf Championship by five strokes over runner-up Darien.

New Canaan won with the lowest team score of 380 and Darien had a 385. Greenwich placed third with 397 and was followed by Trumbull (399), Staples (416) and Wilton (427).

All six teams had five players in their lineups, and the four lowest scores were added to compile the team scores.

Lucy Lavigne shot a 96 while Sophie D’Elisa (102) and Clementine Bo (105) contributed to New Canaan’s eighth FCIAC championship in the last nine seasons. The Rams won five straight from 2017-22 before Trumbull snapped that streak by winning the conference crown in 2023.

Sofia Coppola scored 92 to lead Darien while her teammates Shannon Dillon and Molly Zengo each shot a 97 and Payson England carded a 99.

Ella Burchell (91) and Ellery Talbot (92) led Greenwich to third place, two strokes better than Trumbull, which was led by Adrianna Smagacz (93) and Maya Louis (98). Lillian Hallett (98) and Katelynn Mitchell (100) led Staples to fifth place and Justine Bonafide (104) led Wilton.

A couple days later Cui won the FCIAC individual golf championship by four strokes when she shot an 80 on the par-72 Oak Hills Golf Course in Norwalk.

Paige McKenna of Fairfield Warde was runner-up with an 84. Talbot of Greenwich and England of Darien tied for third place with an 86 and St. Joseph’s Eileen Bossio was a stroke behind them with her 87.

Cui led New Canaan to third place in the team scoring when she was the medalist with the lowest score of 78 at the 2026 Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference Girls Spring Golf Tournament at Timberlin Golf Course in Berlin on June 10.

Talbot of Greenwich and Amity’s Lily Simons tied for second place with an 81.

Coppola (88) tied for seventh and Zengo (89) placed ninth to lead Darien to second place.

Farmington won the Division I state championship with its team score of 356. Darien was runner-up with a 359. New Canaan (369) placed third, Amity (376) was fourth, and FCIAC teams Trumbull and Greenwich tied for fifth place with a 377.

Norwich Free Academy senior Caroline Goderre shot a 1-over-par 72 to win CIAC State Open by seven strokes at Mohegan Sun on June 12 and that was a good reason why she was selected the Player of the Year in the state by GametimeCT.

She was joined on the 2026 GametimeCT All-State Girls Golf First Team by New Canaan’s Cui and Greenwich’s Talbot from the FCIAC.

Coppola and Dillon of Darien and Warde’s McKenna made the GametimeCT All-State Second Team.

Cui, Talbot, Dillon, McKenna, Bossio of St. Joseph and Trumbull’s Smagacz were selected to the 2026 All-FCIAC Girls Golf First Team.

Cui was the Player of the Year and Brown was Coach of the Year in the FCIAC.

A list of the 24 players who were recipients of All-FCIAC recognition is on the link below:

2026 All-FCIAC Girls Golf