Greenwich wins FCIAC boys golf championship

The Greenwich Cardinals shot a team score of 318 to edge Darien by two strokes and win the 2026 FCIAC boys golf championship Thursday at the Wee Burn Country Club.
Greenwich has won a league record 17 championships, and this was the Cardinals’ first title since 2022.
Darien’s George Brown earned medalist honors with a score of 76, one ahead of Staples’ Evan Sealove (77). Greenwich’s Lucas Coehlo, Darien’s Tim Secor, and Warde’s Quinlan Anderson tied at 78.
Played at Wee Burn CC Par 35-37 72
1 Greenwich 318
Lucas Coehlo 40-38 78
Will Neunenfeldt 37-42 79
Nyito Tiongko 39-41 80
Ryan Mora 37-44 81
Milo Russo 43-44 87
2 Darien 320
George Brown 38-38 76 (medalist)
Tim Secor 36-42 78
Brandon Yao 39-43 82
Wesley Raver 44-40 84
Matthew West 43-44 87
3 New Canaan 327
Jack Ryan 40-39 79
Quinn Susanin 40-42 82
Wyatt Rotchford 39-44 83
Will Morawa 43-40 83
Liam Hibbert 46-44 90
4 Wilton 329
Ames Nally 41-39 80
Bryan Ennis 41-41 82
Luke Kane 42-41 83
Matt Fogarty 44-40 84
Evan Cramer 43-42 85
5 Staples 330
Evan Sealove 38-39 77
Justin Goldshore 42-40 82
James Moneyhon 43-42 85
Trent Armstrong 41-45 86
Jordan Benaderet 47-42 89
6 Fairfield Warde 339
Quinlan Anderson 42-36 78
Johnny Galvin 43-42 85
Brian Dowd 45-43 87
Henry Beranbom 46-43 89
Issac Rao 44-52 96
7 Trumbull 340
Patrick Lewis 38-41 79
Stephen Miklos 40-41 82
Ryan Banks 46-43 89
Matt Gavern 48-43 91
Nate Forker 49-46 95
8 Fairfield Ludlowe 341
Beckett Daly 41-41 82
Matteo Frisone 42-41 83
Mikey Clear 45-42 87
Stone Storch 44-45 89
Henry Fulcher 49-49 98