Greenwich wins FCIAC boys golf championship

The Greenwich Cardinals shot a team score of 318 to edge Darien by two strokes and win the 2026 FCIAC boys golf championship Thursday at the Wee Burn Country Club.

Greenwich has won a league record 17 championships, and this was the Cardinals’ first title since 2022.

Darien’s George Brown earned medalist honors with a score of 76, one ahead of Staples’ Evan Sealove (77). Greenwich’s Lucas Coehlo, Darien’s Tim Secor, and Warde’s Quinlan Anderson tied at 78.

Played at Wee Burn CC Par 35-37 72

1 Greenwich 318

Lucas Coehlo 40-38 78

Will Neunenfeldt 37-42 79

Nyito Tiongko 39-41 80

Ryan Mora 37-44 81

Milo Russo 43-44 87

2 Darien 320

George Brown 38-38 76 (medalist)

Tim Secor 36-42 78

Brandon Yao 39-43 82

Wesley Raver 44-40 84

Matthew West 43-44 87

3 New Canaan 327

Jack Ryan 40-39 79

Quinn Susanin 40-42 82

Wyatt Rotchford 39-44 83

Will Morawa 43-40 83

Liam Hibbert 46-44 90

4 Wilton 329

Ames Nally 41-39 80

Bryan Ennis 41-41 82

Luke Kane 42-41 83

Matt Fogarty 44-40 84

Evan Cramer 43-42 85

5 Staples 330

Evan Sealove 38-39 77

Justin Goldshore 42-40 82

James Moneyhon 43-42 85

Trent Armstrong 41-45 86

Jordan Benaderet 47-42 89

6 Fairfield Warde 339

Quinlan Anderson 42-36 78

Johnny Galvin 43-42 85

Brian Dowd 45-43 87

Henry Beranbom 46-43 89

Issac Rao 44-52 96

7 Trumbull 340

Patrick Lewis 38-41 79

Stephen Miklos 40-41 82

Ryan Banks 46-43 89

Matt Gavern 48-43 91

Nate Forker 49-46 95

8 Fairfield Ludlowe 341

Beckett Daly 41-41 82

Matteo Frisone 42-41 83

Mikey Clear 45-42 87

Stone Storch 44-45 89

Henry Fulcher 49-49 98