Greenwich wins FCIAC boys golf championship

The Greenwich Cardinals won the 2026 FCIAC Boys Golf Championship at Wee Burn Country Club in Darien on Thursday, Oct. 15. From left are Nyito Tiongko, Will Neunenfeldt, Coach Jeff Santilli, Lucas Coehlo, Ryan Mora, and Milo Russo.

The Greenwich Cardinals shot a team score of 318 to edge Darien by two strokes and win the 2026 FCIAC boys golf championship Thursday at the Wee Burn Country Club.

Greenwich has won a league record 17 championships, and this was the Cardinals’ first title since 2022.

Darien’s George Brown earned medalist honors with a score of 76, one ahead of Staples’ Evan Sealove (77). Greenwich’s Lucas Coehlo, Darien’s Tim Secor, and Warde’s Quinlan Anderson tied at 78.

Played at Wee Burn CC Par 35-37 72

1 Greenwich 318

Lucas Coehlo 40-38 78

Will Neunenfeldt 37-42 79

Nyito Tiongko 39-41 80

Ryan Mora 37-44 81

Milo Russo 43-44 87

2 Darien 320

George Brown 38-38 76 (medalist)

Tim Secor 36-42 78

Brandon Yao 39-43 82

Wesley Raver 44-40 84

Matthew West 43-44 87

3 New Canaan 327

Jack Ryan 40-39 79

Quinn Susanin 40-42 82

Wyatt Rotchford 39-44 83

Will Morawa 43-40 83

Liam Hibbert 46-44 90

4 Wilton 329

Ames Nally 41-39 80

Bryan Ennis 41-41 82

Luke Kane 42-41 83

Matt Fogarty 44-40 84

Evan Cramer 43-42 85

5 Staples 330

Evan Sealove 38-39 77

Justin Goldshore 42-40 82

James Moneyhon 43-42 85

Trent Armstrong 41-45 86

Jordan Benaderet 47-42 89

6 Fairfield Warde 339

Quinlan Anderson 42-36 78

Johnny Galvin 43-42 85

Brian Dowd 45-43 87

Henry Beranbom 46-43 89

Issac Rao 44-52 96

7 Trumbull 340

Patrick Lewis 38-41 79

Stephen Miklos 40-41 82

Ryan Banks 46-43 89

Matt Gavern 48-43 91

Nate Forker 49-46 95

8 Fairfield Ludlowe 341

Beckett Daly 41-41 82

Matteo Frisone 42-41 83

Mikey Clear 45-42 87

Stone Storch 44-45 89

Henry Fulcher 49-49 98

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