Playoff match-ups set for FCIAC boys soccer tournament

With the final two games of the FCIAC boys soccer regular season completed on Saturday, the eight-team field is now set for the conference tournament.

The quarterfinals will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 28, at the home fields of the top four seeds. The tournament will then move to a neutral site at Fairfield Ludlowe High School for the semifinals and final.

Staples carries the No. 1 seed in the tournament with a 14-0-1 record, followed by No. 2 Stamford, No. 3 Trumbull and No. 4 Greenwich.

The road teams for the quarterfinals are No. 5 Ridgefield, No. 6 Danbury, No. 7 Fairfield Warde and No. 8 Wilton.

Here’s the schedule for the quarterfinal round:

FCIAC Quarterfinals at higher seeds

Wednesday, Oct. 28

No. 8 Wilton (6-5-4) at No. 1 Staples (14-0-1), 3:30 p.m.

No. 7 Fairfield Warde (6-4-5) at No. 2 Stamford (10-2-3), 3:30 p.m.

No. 6 Danbury (8-7-0) at No. 3 Trumbull (10-3-2), 4 p.m.

No. 5 Ridgefield (7-4-4) at No. 4 Greenwich (9-3-3), 6:30 p.m.

FCIAC Semifinals at Fairfield Ludlowe

Saturday, Oct. 31, 1 and 3 p.m.

FCIAC Final at Fairfield Warde

Wednesday, Nov. 4, 6 p.m.