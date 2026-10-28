FCIAC Exemplary Scholar-Athletes from Greenwich, Trumbull, Westhill and Wilton

The FCIAC awards Exemplary Scholar-Athlete honors to players from its 16 member schools every season. Each week, the league will be announcing eight of those award winners, two each from four schools, with bios and photos on FCIAC.net.

Here is the fourth and final group of honorees for the Fall, 2026 season from Greenwich, Trumbull, Westhill and Wilton:

Shay Sippel – Greenwich

This senior captain for Greenwich High School’s girls’ varsity soccer team is a National Merit Commended Student and an AP Scholar with Distinction who has maintained a 4.9 weighted GPA.

Shay played a vital role in an outstanding season last year as she helped lead her team to the first ever CIAC Class LL state championship in program history and she helped lead the defense which shut out all four opponents in that state tournament, culminating with a 4-0 victory over Amity in the championship game.

She was selected to the 2025 All-FCIAC Girls’ Soccer Second Team and received the program’s Defensive MVP as a junior, following an All-FCIAC Honorable Mention as a sophomore.

Shay has been part of Greenwich High School’s Unified Sports team for three years and will be a Unified spring captain her senior year. She has also been a class representative all four years, volunteered as a tutor and at Perrot Library.

Noah Coppel – Greenwich

Noah has been accepted to the National Honor Society, has achieved an unweighted GPA of 3.85, and is a High Honor Roll student while taking all AP and honors courses.

He plays for the boys’ soccer team in the fall, participates in Unified Sports during the winter season, and runs for the outdoor track and field team in the spring.

Noah was a member of the 2025 track team which won the FCIAC championship and was runner-up in the Class LL state championship.

He is also president of the Alternative Investments Club, vice president of Greenwich’s DECA Chapter, a class representative, and an avid volunteer at a local nonprofit called Coffee for Good.

Hannah Felicione – Trumbull

Hannah has earned a 4.9 GPA which will include 11 AP classes by graduation.

She is the vice president of National Honor Society and a student advisor to National English Honor Society. She is also a member of the Trumbull High School Constitutional Law We the People team.

Hannah is a four-year varsity soccer starter and has served as team captain for her junior and senior seasons. She is an All-State and two-time All-FCIAC Girls Soccer First Team recipient.

Hannah volunteers with A Shot for Life, which benefits cancer research, is also a part of Link Crew, and has organized a school-wide book drive to increase literacy within her community.

Stephen Miklos – Trumbull

This senior has a 3.94 GPA and takes mostly AP and honors classes at Trumbull High School.

Stephen is the captain of the varsity golf and ice hockey teams. He has played hockey since he was three years old, and golf for only the past five years. He is a two-time All-State First Team golfer, three-time All-FCIAC First Team selection, two-time FCIAC MVP, and state MVP.

Stephen helped lead Trumbull to its first FCIAC golf championship in 55 years in 2024 when he was a sophomore and is currently ranked among the best high school golfers in Connecticut.

He volunteers with the Special Olympics Golf Program and Junior Golf Clinics, and he is a member of the Unified Basketball Team.

Sarah Dentel – Westhill

Sarah is a three-sport athlete with a weighted GPA of 4.82 and has taken mostly AP and honors classes.

She has been a four-year varsity player for the girls’ soccer, basketball, and lacrosse teams at Westhill, being selected as captain for all three sports her junior and senior years, and captain sophomore year as well as basketball.

Sarah earned All-FCIAC Honorable Mention in soccer two times and was an All-FCIAC Honorable Mention as a junior in basketball.

Outside of athletics, Sarah is a co-president and co-founder of the BuildOn club at Westhill, where she fundraised and went to Senegal last year to build a school. She was also a recipient of the Dartmouth Book Award, is an AP Scholar with Distinction, a member of the National Honor Society, and is also involved with Kids Helping Kids, Morgan’s Message, and Girl Scouts.

Gavin Martignoni – Westhill

This senior has achieved a 3.9 unweighted GPA while completing 10 AP courses, earning 26 college credits through UConn ECE dual enrollment, and taking Purdue University’s “Atoms at Work” nuclear energy course.

Gavin is a National Merit Scholarship Semifinalist, and a recipient of the University of Rochester Bausch + Lomb Honorary Science Award.

He has played soccer at Westhill since 2023 and has played volleyball since 2024. Gavin is also a member of the school orchestra and the Competitive Programming Team.

He’s an Eagle Scout candidate who has served as Senior Patrol Leader, Patrol Leader, Instructor, and Quartermaster; and has completed National Youth Leadership Training.

Gavin also earned the High Adventure Grand Slam Award. He plans to study engineering in college.

Makayla Bailey – Wilton

Makayla is a High Honor/Honor Roll student, taking mostly AP and Honors classes, she is a part of the National Honor Society and French Honor Society, and has also served as a Link Leader the last two years.

She has played for Wilton’s girls’ volleyball program since her freshman year. Makayla has been the varsity volleyball captain for two years and will continue with a role of leadership as the softball captain in the spring. She has received both Leadership and Sportsmanship Awards in volleyball and softball since her freshman year.

Outside of school Makayla serves on the Executive Board of Feeding 500 and as a CT certified EMT.

Greg Bocchino – Wilton

Greg has achieved a 3.96 unweighted GPA while taking mostly AP, dual enrollment, and honors courses throughout high school.

He is a co-captain of the golf and baseball teams and was the recipient of the Sportsmanship Award for baseball in his sophomore year.

Greg participates in DECA, where his team placed first in Connecticut for its event. He co-founded and actively volunteers at a technology outreach program for senior citizens, organizes regular sneaker recycling drives in the community, and is a summer camp counselor and recreation basketball coach with Wilton Parks and Rec.

Greg is a member of National Honor Society, Spanish Honor Society, and Link Crew.