Tournament field set for FCIAC girls volleyball playoffs

The field is set for the FCIAC girls volleyball tournament which will begin with the quarterfinal matchups on the home courts of the top four seeds on Friday.

Greenwich completed an unbeaten regular season with 15-0 record to claim the No. 1 seed, followed by No. 2 Trumbull and No. 3 Darien. All three will host quarterfinals.

Fairfield Ludlowe, Staples and Fairfield Warde locked up at 11-4 for the No. 4 seed. Since the head-to-head and quality win tiebreakers did not settle the order, a coin flip was used to determine the No. 4 team.

Ludlowe took the fourth seed and will host in the quarterfinals.

Here is the tournament schedule:

FCIAC Quarterfinals at higher seeds

Friday, Oct. 30

No. 8 New Canaan (8-7) at No. 1 Greenwich (15-0), 4 p.m.

No. 7 Stamford (8-7) at No. 2 Trumbull (14-1), 4 p.m.

No. 6 Warde (11-4) at No. 3 Darien (13-2), 4 p.m.

No. 5 Staples (11-4) at No. 4 Ludlowe (11-4), TBA

FCIAC Semifinals at Stamford HS

Wednesday, Nov. 4, 5 and 7 p.m.

FCIAC Final at Stamford HS

Friday, Nov. 6, 6 p.m.