FCIAC Girls and Boys Soccer Semifinals Program

The FCIAC Girls Soccer Semifinals will be played on Friday, Oct. 30, at Fairfield Warde, with the Boys Soccer Semifinals to follow on Saturday, Oct. 31, at Fairfield Ludlowe.

In the girls semis on Friday, No. 5 Staples will face No. 1 St. Joseph at 5 p.m., followed by No. 3 Ridgefield vs. No. 2 Greenwich at 7 p.m.

In Saturday’s boys semis, No. 4 Greenwich faces No. 1 Staples at 1 p.m., and No. 3 Trumbull faces No. 2 Stamford at 3 p.m.

Programs for the semifinals are available at the links below.

Click here for the FCIAC Girls Soccer Semifinals Program

Click here for the FCIAC Boys Soccer Semifinals Program