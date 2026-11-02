FCIAC Soccer Finals, volleyball, field hockey semifinals schedule and programs

The FCIAC girls soccer final will be played on Tuesday, Nov. 3, with a full slate of games on Wednesday, Nov. 4, including the boys soccer final and the field hockey and girls volleyball semifinals.

The schedule is shown below and programs are available at the links.

Tuesday, Nov. 3

FCIAC Girls Soccer Final at Fairfield Warde HS

Championship program

No. 3 Ridgefield vs. No. 1 St. Joseph, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 4

FCIAC Boys Soccer Final at Fairfield Ludlowe HS

Championship program

No. 2 Stamford vs. No. 1 Staples, 6 p.m.

FCIAC Girls Volleyball Semifinals at Stamford HS

Semifinal program

No. 4 Fairfield Ludlowe vs. No. 1 Greenwich, 5 p.m.

No. 3 Darien vs. No. 2 Trumbull, 7 p.m.

FCIAC Field Hockey Semifinals at Brien McMahon HS

Semifinal program

No. 4 Wilton vs. No. 1 Darien, 4:30 p.m.

No. 3 Fairfield Ludlowe vs. No. 2 Staples, 6:30 p.m.