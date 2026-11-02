FCIAC Soccer Finals, volleyball, field hockey semifinals schedule and programs

The FCIAC girls soccer final will be played on Tuesday, Nov. 3, with a full slate of games on Wednesday, Nov. 4, including the boys soccer final and the field hockey and girls volleyball semifinals.
The schedule is shown below and programs are available at the links.
Tuesday, Nov. 3
FCIAC Girls Soccer Final at Fairfield Warde HS
No. 3 Ridgefield vs. No. 1 St. Joseph, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 4
FCIAC Boys Soccer Final at Fairfield Ludlowe HS
No. 2 Stamford vs. No. 1 Staples, 6 p.m.
FCIAC Girls Volleyball Semifinals at Stamford HS
No. 4 Fairfield Ludlowe vs. No. 1 Greenwich, 5 p.m.
No. 3 Darien vs. No. 2 Trumbull, 7 p.m.
FCIAC Field Hockey Semifinals at Brien McMahon HS
No. 4 Wilton vs. No. 1 Darien, 4:30 p.m.
No. 3 Fairfield Ludlowe vs. No. 2 Staples, 6:30 p.m.