The FCIAC has eight football teams headed to the CIAC playoffs which begin with the quarterfinals on Tuesday, Dec. 1.

Games will kick off at 6:30 p.m.

Wilton and Darien became the final two FCIAC teams into the tournament following Thursday’s games.

CIAC quarterfinal schedule for FCIAC teams

Tuesday, Dec. 1, 6:30 p.m.

Class LL

No. 6 Fairfield Prep (6-4) at No. 3 Greenwich (7-3)

No. 5 Danbury (6-4) at No. 4 Staples (7-3)

Class L

No. 8 Darien (6-4) at No. 1 Fairfield Ludlowe (10-0)

No. 6 Simsbury (8-2) at No. 3 New Canaan (8-2)

Class MM

No. 8 Wilton (5-5) at No. 1 St. Joseph (10-0)

Thanksgiving Scoreboard

Wednesday, Nov. 25

Fairfield Ludlowe 28, Fairfield Warde 15

Wilton 9, Ridgefield 7

Danbury 55, ATI 13

Thursday, Nov. 26

New Canaan 33, Darien 13

Norwalk 41, Brien McMahon 0

Greenwich 21, Staples 16

St. Joseph 48, Trumbull 6

Stamford 41, Westhill 6

Harding 14, Bridgeport Central 8