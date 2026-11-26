The FCIAC has eight football teams headed to the CIAC playoffs which begin with the quarterfinals on Tuesday, Dec. 1.
Games will kick off at 6:30 p.m.
Wilton and Darien became the final two FCIAC teams into the tournament following Thursday’s games.
CIAC quarterfinal schedule for FCIAC teams
Tuesday, Dec. 1, 6:30 p.m.
Class LL
No. 6 Fairfield Prep (6-4) at No. 3 Greenwich (7-3)
No. 5 Danbury (6-4) at No. 4 Staples (7-3)
Class L
No. 8 Darien (6-4) at No. 1 Fairfield Ludlowe (10-0)
No. 6 Simsbury (8-2) at No. 3 New Canaan (8-2)
Class MM
No. 8 Wilton (5-5) at No. 1 St. Joseph (10-0)
Thanksgiving Scoreboard
Wednesday, Nov. 25
Fairfield Ludlowe 28, Fairfield Warde 15
Wilton 9, Ridgefield 7
Danbury 55, ATI 13
Thursday, Nov. 26
New Canaan 33, Darien 13
Norwalk 41, Brien McMahon 0
Greenwich 21, Staples 16
St. Joseph 48, Trumbull 6
Stamford 41, Westhill 6
Harding 14, Bridgeport Central 8