FCIAC Football Week Two By The Numbers: Honoring Coop, five perfect teams, and dealing Cards

We have five 2-0 teams in the FCIAC with St. Joseph, Greenwich, Darien, Staples and Norwalk all making it through the first two weeks of the football season unscathed.

A few interesting games are on tap for week three, including a juicy match-up between the top-ranked St. Joseph Cadets and the No. 3 Darien Blue Wave at 1:30 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 22, at SJHS.

Before we get too far ahead, however, here’s a look at some of the numbers from week two of the football season.

22

Number worn by New Canaan’s late assistant coach and former player Jason Cooper, who was honored during a pregame ceremony at New Canaan’s home opener on Friday at Dunning Field. Cooper passed away this summer. Ram senior co-captain Quintin O’Connell is wearing the No. 22 jersey in honor of Cooper, and New Canaan’s helmets bear the name “Coop” this season.

42-6

Score of New Canaan’s victory over the Danbury Hatters on Friday night. The win evened the Rams’ mark at 1-1 and was a nice rebound from a season-opening loss to St. Joseph.

190

Passing yards for New Canaan QB Drew Pyne, who also fired four touchdown passes against Danbury. He hooked up with Quintin O’Connell twice, and Wyatt Wilson and Luke Morton once each in the win.

1

Ranking of the St. Joseph Cadets following their week one victory over the New Canaan Rams. The Cadets defeated Warde 44-6 on Friday and will face No. 3 Darien at home on Saturday, Sept. 22.

4

Touchdown passes for St. Joseph QB David Summers during the week two win over Warde. Summers connected with Will Diamantis twice, and Jesse Bike and Jaden Shirden once each. He also ran for a 19-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter, when the Cadets scored 21 points to put the game away.

6

Points allowed by the Darien Blue Wave in two games. The Wave defense, which features MLB Connor Fay and DEs John Lochtefeld and Alex Quirk, gave up one touchdown against Ridgefield in a 30-6 victory in week one, and shut out Brien McMahon 35-0 in week two.

31

Unanswered points to start the game as the Staples Wreckers defeated the Wilton Warriors 37-12 on Friday. The victory gives Staples a 2-0 start to the season for new head coach Phil Treglia.

72

Yards on a passing TD from Staples quarterback Kevan Rabacs to receiver Jake Thaw on the first play from scrimmage against Wilton. The play set the tone as the Wreckers led 21-0 at halftime and 31-0 after three quarters.

3

Touchdown passes for Norwalk QB Kyle Gordon, who led the Bears to a 48-21 over the Westhill Vikings on Saturday morning in Stamford. Norwalk, which won a non-conference game at East Lyme in week one, is 2-0.

56-0

Another week, another rout for the Greenwich Cardinals, who blanked Trinity Catholic at Cardinal Stadium on Saturday. Greenwich scored seven TDs in the first half as it built a 49-0 lead by halftime. The Cardinals have outscored their first two opponents 98-7.