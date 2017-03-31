Five FCIAC players receive CHSCA All-State boys basketball honors

Five FCIAC boys basketball players have been named to the Connecticut High School Coaches Association All-State for the 2016-17.
The group included Conor Harkins of Greenwich, J.J. Pfohl of Trumbull, and Alec Preston of Darien in Class LL; Matt Kronenberg of Wilton in Class L; and Dutreil Contavio of Trinity Catholic in Class S. All five players were selected to the All-State Second Teams.
The complete list of honorees is below, with FCIAC players in bold.
Class LL First Team
Patrick Harding, Fairfield Prep
Joseph Kasperzyk, Hillhouse
Chaylyn Martin, Weaver
Jaecee Martin, Weaver
Mike McGuirl, East Catholic
CJ Seaforth, Hamden
Tyler Thomas, Amity
Tremont Waters, Notre Dame West Haven
Class LL Second Team
Conor Harkins, Greenwich
JJ Pfohl, Trumbull
Alex Preston, Darien
Byron Breland, Hillhouse
Daniel Brocke, Hall
Kewan Smoot, South Windsor
Jalanni White, Notre Dame West Haven
Isaiah Williams, East Hartford
Class L First Team
Zyhaire Fernandes, Bunnell
Steve Fletcher, Ledyard
Jeremiah Kendall, Crosby
Dev Ostrowski, East Lyme
Ahmod Privott, Middletown
Jared Simmons, Newington
Raheem Solomon, Sacred Heart
Class L Second Team
Matt Kronenberg, Wilton
Tyler Bourne, Notre Dame Fairfield
Spencer Duke, Berlin
Isaiah Gaiter, Sacred Heart
Cairo McCrory, Northwest Catholic
Josh McGettigan, Pomperaug
Major Roman, New London
Qualon Wilkes, Bassick
Class M First Team
Mikey Buscetto, Waterford
Will Hatcher, Immaculate
Delshawn Jackson, Prince Tech
Andrew Jaworski, Tolland
Ben Nigro, Suffield
Nyzair Rountree, Holy Cross
Alexander Sikorski, Rocky Hill
DeAndre Wallace, Holy Cross
Class M Second Team
Trevor Baker, Lewis Mills
Willie Brown, Windham
Jaylen Crawford, Seymour
Austin Dasilva, Brookfield
Hamilton Forsythe, Weston
Dexter Lawson, Bloomfield
Eli Malbeouf, Plainfield
Jordan Pruitt, Bloomfield
Josh Schibi, Lewis Mills
Class S First Team
Liam Bell, Westbrook
Tom Close, East Hampton
Marcus Goss, East Windsor
Connel Henderson, Old Saybrook
Johnathan Hernandez, SMSA
Doug Hostetler, Somers
Brett LeQuire, North Branford
Cory Muckle, Westbrook
Michael Palmieri, St. Paul Catholic
Class S Second Team
Dutreil Contavio, Trinity Catholic
Ethan Burke, Canton
Daquan Carr, SMSA
Chavon George, Windsor Locks
Marquis Hawkins, Aerospace
Austin Jones, St. Paul Catholic
Garrett Sattazahn, Wamogo
Marquan Watson, Waterbury Career