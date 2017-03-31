Five FCIAC players receive CHSCA All-State boys basketball honors

Five FCIAC boys basketball players have been named to the Connecticut High School Coaches Association All-State for the 2016-17.

The group included Conor Harkins of Greenwich, J.J. Pfohl of Trumbull, and Alec Preston of Darien in Class LL; Matt Kronenberg of Wilton in Class L; and Dutreil Contavio of Trinity Catholic in Class S. All five players were selected to the All-State Second Teams.

The complete list of honorees is below, with FCIAC players in bold.

Class LL First Team

Patrick Harding, Fairfield Prep

Joseph Kasperzyk, Hillhouse

Chaylyn Martin, Weaver

Jaecee Martin, Weaver

Mike McGuirl, East Catholic

CJ Seaforth, Hamden

Tyler Thomas, Amity

Tremont Waters, Notre Dame West Haven

Class LL Second Team

Conor Harkins, Greenwich

JJ Pfohl, Trumbull

Alex Preston, Darien

Byron Breland, Hillhouse

Daniel Brocke, Hall

Kewan Smoot, South Windsor

Jalanni White, Notre Dame West Haven

Isaiah Williams, East Hartford

Class L First Team

Zyhaire Fernandes, Bunnell

Steve Fletcher, Ledyard

Jeremiah Kendall, Crosby

Dev Ostrowski, East Lyme

Ahmod Privott, Middletown

Jared Simmons, Newington

Raheem Solomon, Sacred Heart

Class L Second Team

Matt Kronenberg, Wilton

Tyler Bourne, Notre Dame Fairfield

Spencer Duke, Berlin

Isaiah Gaiter, Sacred Heart

Cairo McCrory, Northwest Catholic

Josh McGettigan, Pomperaug

Major Roman, New London

Qualon Wilkes, Bassick

Class M First Team

Mikey Buscetto, Waterford

Will Hatcher, Immaculate

Delshawn Jackson, Prince Tech

Andrew Jaworski, Tolland

Ben Nigro, Suffield

Nyzair Rountree, Holy Cross

Alexander Sikorski, Rocky Hill

DeAndre Wallace, Holy Cross

Class M Second Team

Trevor Baker, Lewis Mills

Willie Brown, Windham

Jaylen Crawford, Seymour

Austin Dasilva, Brookfield

Hamilton Forsythe, Weston

Dexter Lawson, Bloomfield

Eli Malbeouf, Plainfield

Jordan Pruitt, Bloomfield

Josh Schibi, Lewis Mills

Class S First Team

Liam Bell, Westbrook

Tom Close, East Hampton

Marcus Goss, East Windsor

Connel Henderson, Old Saybrook

Johnathan Hernandez, SMSA

Doug Hostetler, Somers

Brett LeQuire, North Branford

Cory Muckle, Westbrook

Michael Palmieri, St. Paul Catholic

Class S Second Team

Dutreil Contavio, Trinity Catholic

Ethan Burke, Canton

Daquan Carr, SMSA

Chavon George, Windsor Locks

Marquis Hawkins, Aerospace

Austin Jones, St. Paul Catholic

Garrett Sattazahn, Wamogo

Marquan Watson, Waterbury Career