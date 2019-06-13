Danbury’s six league titles lead all FCIAC teams for 2018-19 school year

Danbury High School had six of its sports teams win Fairfield County Interscholastic Athletic Conference championships throughout all three sports seasons and that was the most of any high school in the conference for the 2018-19 school year.

Greenwich had five teams crowned conference champions for the second most while Darien and Ridgefield each had four teams win FCIAC championships.

When Danbury won the FCIAC girls outdoor track and field championships for the fourth straight year on May 21 that gave the school its sixth conference title after it collected four of them during the winter season.

Danbury won the FCIAC girls cross country championships during the fall season and the school’s four conference champions in the winter were the girls cheerleading team, wrestling team, girls indoor track and field team, and boys indoor track and field team.

The final FCIAC tournaments of the 2018-19 school year were the boys and girls golf tournaments on May 30 and when the Greenwich boys golf team three-peated that was the school’s fifth conference championship.

The Greenwich football team and girls swimming and diving team were the fall season’s conference champions and that was followed by the winter season in which the girls’ gymnastics team and the boys swimming and diving team won their respective conference championship meets.

Darien collected three of its four FCIAC championships during the spring season from its girls lacrosse, boys tennis and boys volleyball teams. Darien won the FCIAC field hockey tournament in the fall season.

The girls soccer team gave Ridgefield High School the first of its four conference championships during the fall season. During the winter season the boys basketball team and boys ice hockey team both won their conference tournaments and in the spring the Tigers won the FCIAC boys outdoor track and Field championships.

New Canaan and Staples each had three FCIAC championship teams.

New Canaan won the FCIAC girls golf tournament for the third straight year to give the school its third conference champion after the girls ice hockey team and boys lacrosse team previously won their respective tournaments.

Staples won the FCIAC boys cross country championships in the fall and then in the spring season it was the baseball team and girls tennis team winning conference championships.

Trumbull got both of its FCIAC titles during the fall season from its girls volleyball and boys soccer teams.

The Norwalk girls basketball team and Fairfield Ludlowe co-ed cheerleading team were FCIAC championship teams during the winter season.

St. Joseph won the FCIAC softball tournament in the spring.