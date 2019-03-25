The FCIAC Hall of Fame Class of 2019 will include six inductees, whom will be honored during the conference’s annual banquet on Thursday, June 13, at the Norwalk Inn.

In addition to the induction ceremony, the evening will feature several award-winners, and the league’s coaches of the year for each sport will be recognized.

Information on tickets will be announced at a later date.

The 2019 FCIAC Hall of Fame inductees

Garland Allen – Greenwich Athletics

Steve Benko – Officiating and Cross Country Roles

Lisa Lindley – Darien Girls Lacrosse

Paul McNulty – Wilton/Staples Boys Lacrosse

Jim Moriarty – Stamford Athletics

Shaun Ratchford – Danbury Baseball

FCIAC Awards

Ralph King Award – John Keogh

John Kuczo Award – Ro Carlucci