The FCIAC Hall of Fame Class of 2019 will include six inductees, whom will be honored during the conference’s annual banquet on Thursday, June 13, at the Norwalk Inn.
In addition to the induction ceremony, the evening will feature several award-winners, and the league’s coaches of the year for each sport will be recognized.
The 2019 FCIAC Hall of Fame inductees
Garland Allen – Greenwich Athletics
Steve Benko – Officiating and Cross Country Roles
Lisa Lindley – Darien Girls Lacrosse
Paul McNulty – Wilton/Staples Boys Lacrosse
Jim Moriarty – Stamford Athletics
Shaun Ratchford – Danbury Baseball
FCIAC Awards
Ralph King Award – John Keogh
John Kuczo Award – Ro Carlucci