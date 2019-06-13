Jim Moriarty joining the FCIAC Hall of Fame

STAMFORD — He has provided support and guidance to hundreds of athletes and students over the decades.

On Thursday night, Stamford High School’s Jim Moriarty will be the one receiving the accolades for his tireless work.

Moriarty will be inducted into the FCIAC Hall of Fame at the league’s annual banquet at the Norwalk Inn. Joining Moriarty in the 2019 class of the FCIAC Hall of Fame are Darien High School Girls Lacrosse coach Lisa Lindley, Wilton/Staples Boys Lacrosse coach Paul McNulty, former Greenwich High coach and athletic director Garland Allen, Danbury High School baseball coach Shaun Ratchford and official/cross country coach Steve Benko of New Canaan.

