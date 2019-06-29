FCIAC Hall of Fame plaques unveiled at Chelsea Piers

STAMFORD — The FCIAC formed its Hall of Fame back in 1995 with an inaugural class which included Stamford’s Paul Kuczo and Jack Lockery, Danbury’s Ed Crotty, Ludlowe’s Roger Warner, Staples’ Frank Dornfield, and New Canaan’s Joe Sikorski.

While plaques honoring those and subsequent Hall of Famers have been displayed in the trophy cases of their home schools, there’s never been a central location celebrating the league’s history — until now.

The FCIAC Hall of Fame plaques, along with a plaque dedicated to the John Kuczo and Ralph King Award winners, were unveiled in their new permanent home at Chelsea Piers in Stamford on Friday morning. The event was held in conjunction with the Fairfield County Sports Commission’s announcement of its Hall of Fame class for 2019.

