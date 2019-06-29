The Kuczos were historic figures in growth of the FCIAC

John Kuczo looks down at his plaque, along side the plaque of his father, Paul, after unveiling them during a ceremony announcing the 2019 Class of Inductees to Fairfield County Sports Hall of Fame at Chelsea Piers Connecticut in Stamford on June 28, 2018. Kuczo and his father were both inducted into the Sports Hall of Fame in 2018. — Matthew Brown/Hearst Connecticut Media.

STAMFORD — The plaques were side by side, as they should be.

The late Paul Kuczo Sr. was an amazing coach at Stamford High School. But his greatest legacy was as a pioneer and the most fertile mind in the creation of the Fairfield County Interscholastic Athletic Conference.

His son, John Kuczo, as commissioner, carried the FCIAC forward into the super-conference it is today.

“My dad was my hero. Everyone in Connecticut knew my dad,” John Kuczo said. “My dad was the driving force in the creation of the FCIAC. He was also instrumental in starting the Connecticut High School Coaches Association (CHSCA). My goal during my life was to try to fill my dad’s shoes.”

Click here for more

Leave a Comment