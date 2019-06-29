The Kuczos were historic figures in growth of the FCIAC

STAMFORD — The plaques were side by side, as they should be.

The late Paul Kuczo Sr. was an amazing coach at Stamford High School. But his greatest legacy was as a pioneer and the most fertile mind in the creation of the Fairfield County Interscholastic Athletic Conference.

His son, John Kuczo, as commissioner, carried the FCIAC forward into the super-conference it is today.

“My dad was my hero. Everyone in Connecticut knew my dad,” John Kuczo said. “My dad was the driving force in the creation of the FCIAC. He was also instrumental in starting the Connecticut High School Coaches Association (CHSCA). My goal during my life was to try to fill my dad’s shoes.”

