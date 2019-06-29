Fairfield County Sports Hall of Fame announces class of 2019

The Fairfield County Sports Hall of Fame has a new home.

After 14 years being housed on the campus of UConn-Stamford, the Fairfield County Sports Commission showed off their new digs at Chelsea Piers in Stamford as they formally announced the Class of 2019 Friday morning.

The space will also serve as the location of the FCIAC Hall of Fame, which previously was without a home.

In the ceremony Friday, The Fairfield County Sports Commission announced seven inductees who will be honored at the Commission’s 15th anniversary Sports Night awards dinner, Monday, Oct. 21 at the Stamford Marriott at 6 p.m.

