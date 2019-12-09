Darien, St. Joseph, New Canaan in state football semifinals Monday night

Darien, St. Joseph and New Canaan will all be in action tonight as the CIAC football playoffs head into the semifinal round.

In Class LL, No. 3 Darien will travel to No. 2 Southington to take on the Blue Knights. The Wave defeated Southington 24-8 in week two of the regular season.

The Class L semis feature an all-FCIAC clash between No. 4 New Canaan and No. 1 St. Joseph at Bunnell High School in Stratford. St. Joseph routed New Canaan  58-14 in week four of the regular season.

Here’s the complete schedule:

All semifinal games begin at 6:30 p.m.

Class LL Semifinals

No. 3 Darien (10-1) at No. 2 Southington (10-1)

Watch: Darien Athletic Foundation

No. 4 Simsbury (10-1) at No. 1 Newtown (11-0)

Class L Semifinals

No. 4 New Canaan (9-2) at No. 1 St. Joseph (11-0) at Bunnell HS, Stratford

Watch: NFHS with subscription

No. 3 Maloney (10-1) at No. 2 Daniel Hand (11-0)

Leave a Comment