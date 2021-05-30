2021 All-FCIAC Boys Outdoor Track and Field Awards

Dante Valentino, Trumbull – 100 dash

Luke Santos, Danbury – 100 dash, 4×100

Andrew O’Donnell, Greenwich – 200 dash, 400 dash, 4×400

Jon Gladstone, Warde – 200 dash

Jack Myers, Wilton – 400 dash

Gabriel Kwarteng, Danbury – 800 run

Charlie King, Ridgefield – 800 run, 1,600 run, 4×800

Colin McLaughlin, Westhill – 1,600 run

Dillon Harding, Staples – 3,200 run

Nathan Cramer, Ludlowe – 3,200 run

Javier Reyes, Danbury – 110 hurdles

O’Neal Kpodar, Danbury – 110 hurdles

Gregory Foster, Norwalk – 300 hurdles

Amit Markos, Ridgefield – 300 hurdles

Kyle Thomas, Danbury – 4×100

Carlos Rosales, Danbury – 4×100

Max Calabrese, Danbury – 4×100

Karl Bruce-Tagoe, St. Joseph – 4×100

Matthew Morrisey, St. Joseph – 4×100, Javelin

Jaylen Carter, St. Joseph – 4×100

Maxwell Warren, St. Joseph – 4×100

Harrison Goldenberg, Greenwich – 4×400

Gianluca Bianchi, Greenwich – 4×400

Zachary Jelinek, Greenwich – 4×400

Samir Mott, Staples – 4×400

Jalen St. Fort, Staples – 4×400

Max Szostak, Staples – 4×400

George Lepska, Staples – 4×400

Riley Courtney, Ridgefield – 4×800

Steven Hergenrother, Ridgefield – 4×800

Matthew McDonough, Ridgefield – 4×800

Alex Harrington, Staples – 4×800

Frederick Linn, Staples – 4×800

Rory Tarsy, Staples – 4×800

Kyle Harrington, Staples – 4×800

Dustin Gray, Staples – Shot put

Ethan Chalon, New Canaan – Shot put

Matthew Smith, Ludlowe – Discus

Dominic Seibold, Darien – Discus, Javelin

Matthew Catuccio, Trumbull – High jump

Duke Quermorllue, Norwalk – High jump

Steven Ditelberg, Ludlowe – Pole vault

Bennett Hemphill, Ludlowe – Pole vault

David Faugno, Greenwich – Long jump

Wooder Thoby, Wilton – Long jump, Triple jump

Zachary Carifa, Greenwich- Triple jump

