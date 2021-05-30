2021 All-FCIAC Boys Outdoor Track and Field Awards

Dante Valentino, Trumbull – 100 dash
Luke Santos, Danbury – 100 dash, 4×100
Andrew O’Donnell, Greenwich – 200 dash, 400 dash, 4×400
Jon Gladstone, Warde – 200 dash
Jack Myers, Wilton – 400 dash
Gabriel Kwarteng, Danbury – 800 run
Charlie King, Ridgefield – 800 run, 1,600 run, 4×800
Colin McLaughlin, Westhill – 1,600 run
Dillon Harding, Staples – 3,200 run
Nathan Cramer, Ludlowe – 3,200 run
Javier Reyes, Danbury – 110 hurdles
O’Neal Kpodar, Danbury – 110 hurdles
Gregory Foster, Norwalk – 300 hurdles
Amit Markos, Ridgefield – 300 hurdles
Kyle Thomas, Danbury – 4×100
Carlos Rosales, Danbury – 4×100
Max Calabrese, Danbury – 4×100
Karl Bruce-Tagoe, St. Joseph – 4×100
Matthew Morrisey, St. Joseph – 4×100, Javelin
Jaylen Carter, St. Joseph – 4×100
Maxwell Warren, St. Joseph – 4×100
Harrison Goldenberg, Greenwich – 4×400
Gianluca Bianchi, Greenwich – 4×400
Zachary Jelinek, Greenwich – 4×400
Samir Mott, Staples – 4×400
Jalen St. Fort, Staples – 4×400
Max Szostak, Staples – 4×400
George Lepska, Staples – 4×400
Riley Courtney, Ridgefield – 4×800
Steven Hergenrother, Ridgefield – 4×800
Matthew McDonough, Ridgefield – 4×800
Alex Harrington, Staples – 4×800
Frederick Linn, Staples – 4×800
Rory Tarsy, Staples – 4×800
Kyle Harrington, Staples – 4×800
Dustin Gray, Staples – Shot put
Ethan Chalon, New Canaan – Shot put
Matthew Smith, Ludlowe – Discus
Dominic Seibold, Darien – Discus, Javelin
Matthew Catuccio, Trumbull – High jump
Duke Quermorllue, Norwalk – High jump
Steven Ditelberg, Ludlowe – Pole vault
Bennett Hemphill, Ludlowe – Pole vault
David Faugno, Greenwich – Long jump
Wooder Thoby, Wilton – Long jump, Triple jump
Zachary Carifa, Greenwich- Triple jump