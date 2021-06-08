FCIAC’s state tournament semifinal schedule and scoreboard

Sixteen FCIAC teams remain in the hunt for state championships in baseball, softball, lacrosse and volleyball as the CIAC semifinals will be played on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The breakdown of teams included the entire final four of the Class LL baseball tournament, as well as four girls lacrosse teams, three softball teams, three boys lacrosse teams, and two boys volleyball teams.

Tuesday, June 8

BASEBALL

Class LL Semifinals at Cubeta Stadium, Stamford

Brien McMahon vs. Westhill, 3:30 p.m.

Norwalk vs. Greenwich, 7 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Class LL Semifinals

Trumbull vs. Ludlowe at DeLuca Field, Stratford, 7 p.m.

Class L Semfinals

Ledyard vs. St. Joseph at West Haven, 6:30 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Class L Semifinals

Darien at New Canaan 5 p.m.

Ludlowe at Simsbury, 7 p.m.

Class M Semifinals

St. Joseph at Guilford, 7 p.m.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Class L Semifinals

Trumbull vs. Darien at Shelton, 5 p.m.

Wednesday, June 9

BOYS LACROSSE

Class L Semifinals

Ridgefield at Hall, 6 p.m.

Fairfield Prep at Wilton, 7 p.m.

Class S Semifinals

St. Joseph at St. Paul, 6 p.m.