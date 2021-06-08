FCIAC’s state tournament semifinal schedule and scoreboard

Sixteen FCIAC teams remain in the hunt for state championships in baseball, softball, lacrosse and volleyball as the CIAC semifinals will be played on Tuesday and Wednesday.
The breakdown of teams included the entire final four of the Class LL baseball tournament, as well as four girls lacrosse teams, three softball teams, three boys lacrosse teams, and two boys volleyball teams.
Tuesday, June 8
BASEBALL
Class LL Semifinals at Cubeta Stadium, Stamford
Brien McMahon vs. Westhill, 3:30 p.m.
Norwalk vs. Greenwich, 7 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Class LL Semifinals
Trumbull vs. Ludlowe at DeLuca Field, Stratford, 7 p.m.
Class L Semfinals
Ledyard vs. St. Joseph at West Haven, 6:30 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Class L Semifinals
Darien at New Canaan 5 p.m.
Ludlowe at Simsbury, 7 p.m.
Class M Semifinals
St. Joseph at Guilford, 7 p.m.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Class L Semifinals
Trumbull vs. Darien at Shelton, 5 p.m.
Wednesday, June 9
BOYS LACROSSE
Class L Semifinals
Ridgefield at Hall, 6 p.m.
Fairfield Prep at Wilton, 7 p.m.
Class S Semifinals
St. Joseph at St. Paul, 6 p.m.