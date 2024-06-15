FCIAC Coach of the Year award winners

For its Coach of the Year honors, the FCIAC selects one coach from each sport as well as a coach for each of the three athletic seasons. From those three, a single coach is selected as the FCIAC’s Coach of the Year.
FCIAC Coach of the Year
Kristin Woods, New Canaan Girls Lacrosse
New Canaan went 21-1-1 this season and captured FCIAC and CIAC Class LL championships. The conference title was the Rams’ third in the past four seasons, and its CIAC title was its eighth overall.
FCIAC Coach of the Year by season
Fall – Brendan Heller, Greenwich Girls Swimming and Diving
Winter – Cathy McMahon, Trumbull Gymnastics
Spring – Kristin Woods, New Canaan Girls Lacrosse
FCIAC Coach of the Year by Sport
Fall, 2023
Boys Golf – Peter Shanazu, Fairfield Warde
Boys Cross Country – Bryan Kovalsky, Ridgefield
Girls Cross Country – Evan Dubin, Greenwich
Field Hockey – Jessica DeLuca, Ridgefield
Girls Volleyball – Laurie LaRusso, Darien
Boys Soccer – Mike Summa, Stamford
Girls Soccer – Simon Rombold, Greenwich
Girls Swimming and Diving – Brendan Heller, Greenwich
Football – Donny Panapada, Stamford
Winter, 2023-24
Boys Indoor Track and Field – Rob Murray, Danbury
Girls Indoor Track and Field – Steve Mucchetti, Ridgefield
Boys Basketball – John Dailey, Fairfield Ludlowe
Girls Basketball – Diane Burns, Stamford
Boys Ice Hockey – Clark Jones, New Canaan
Girls Ice Hockey – Steve Falcone, Stamford/Westhill/Staples
Wrestling – Joseph Regan, Ridgefield
Boys Swimming and Diving – Katherine Munson, New Canaan
Gymnastics – Cathy McMahon, Trumbull
Spring, 2024
Boys Outdoor Track and Field – Bryan Kovalsky, Ridgefield
Girls Outdoor Track and Field – Steve Muchetti, Ridgefield
Baseball – Tim Eagen. Wilton
Softball – Danielle Simoneau, New Canaan
Boys Lacrosse – Will Koshansky, Staples
Girls Lacrosse – Kristin Woods, New Canaan
Boys Tennis – Ben Young, New Canaan
Girls Tennis – Lois Snelson, Brien McMahon
Boys Volleyball – Mike Smeriglio