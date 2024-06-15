FCIAC Coach of the Year award winners

For its Coach of the Year honors, the FCIAC selects one coach from each sport as well as a coach for each of the three athletic seasons. From those three, a single coach is selected as the FCIAC’s Coach of the Year.

FCIAC Coach of the Year

Kristin Woods, New Canaan Girls Lacrosse

New Canaan went 21-1-1 this season and captured FCIAC and CIAC Class LL championships. The conference title was the Rams’ third in the past four seasons, and its CIAC title was its eighth overall.

FCIAC Coach of the Year by season

Fall – Brendan Heller, Greenwich Girls Swimming and Diving

Winter – Cathy McMahon, Trumbull Gymnastics

Spring – Kristin Woods, New Canaan Girls Lacrosse

FCIAC Coach of the Year by Sport

Fall, 2023

Boys Golf – Peter Shanazu, Fairfield Warde

Boys Cross Country – Bryan Kovalsky, Ridgefield

Girls Cross Country – Evan Dubin, Greenwich

Field Hockey – Jessica DeLuca, Ridgefield

Girls Volleyball – Laurie LaRusso, Darien

Boys Soccer – Mike Summa, Stamford

Girls Soccer – Simon Rombold, Greenwich

Girls Swimming and Diving – Brendan Heller, Greenwich

Football – Donny Panapada, Stamford

Winter, 2023-24

Boys Indoor Track and Field – Rob Murray, Danbury

Girls Indoor Track and Field – Steve Mucchetti, Ridgefield

Boys Basketball – John Dailey, Fairfield Ludlowe

Girls Basketball – Diane Burns, Stamford

Boys Ice Hockey – Clark Jones, New Canaan

Girls Ice Hockey – Steve Falcone, Stamford/Westhill/Staples

Wrestling – Joseph Regan, Ridgefield

Boys Swimming and Diving – Katherine Munson, New Canaan

Gymnastics – Cathy McMahon, Trumbull

Spring, 2024

Boys Outdoor Track and Field – Bryan Kovalsky, Ridgefield

Girls Outdoor Track and Field – Steve Muchetti, Ridgefield

Baseball – Tim Eagen. Wilton

Softball – Danielle Simoneau, New Canaan

Boys Lacrosse – Will Koshansky, Staples

Girls Lacrosse – Kristin Woods, New Canaan

Boys Tennis – Ben Young, New Canaan

Girls Tennis – Lois Snelson, Brien McMahon

Boys Volleyball – Mike Smeriglio