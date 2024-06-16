2024 FCIAC Hall of Fame inductees, President’s Awards videos

The FCIAC inducted six new members into its Hall of Fame during the conference’s annual Recognition Program at the Norwalk Inn on June 13.

The FCIAC Hall of Fame Class of 2024 includes Kevin Callahan (Ridgefield), Marty Lisevick (Staples), Doug Marchetti (Norwalk), Diane Murphy-Kivell (New Canaan), Mike Smeriglio (Stamford/Westhill), and Dan Woog (Staples).

Abe Breslow of Trumbull received the Ralph King Award, given to someone who has made substantial contributions to the FCIAC. The award is named for Ralph King, whose professionalism was characterized by excellence in service to the FCIAC, the CHSCA and the CIAC.

FCIAC commissioner Dave Schulz, the former athletic director at Fairfield Ludlowe received the John Kuczo Award, which given to a member of the education profession who has made significant contributions to high school athletics while exhibiting the qualities of leadership, integrity and professionalism which has been synonymous with the league’s long-time leader John Kuczo. It is the FCIAC’s highest award to professional educators from within the FCIAC, CHSCA and the CIAC.

Video presentations, created by students in the Norwalk Digital Media Academy, of all six Hall of Fame inductees and the two Presidents Award winners were shows during the program.

They can be viewed at the links below.

FCIAC Hall of Fame Class of 2024

Kevin Callahan – Ridgefield Football

Marty Lisevick – Staples Athletic Director

Doug Marchetti – Norwalk Athletic Director

Diane Murphy-Kivell – New Canaan Athletic Trainer

Mike Smeriglio – Stamford/Westhill Volleyball

Dan Woog – Staples Soccer

President’s Honor Award winners

Ralph King Award: Abe Brslow, Trumbull Soccer

John Kuczo Award: Dave Schulz, Ludlowe Athletics, FCIAC Commissioner