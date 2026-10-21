FCIAC Exemplary Scholar-Athletes from Fairfield Ludlowe, Fairfield Warde, Ridgefield and St. Joseph

The FCIAC awards Exemplary Scholar-Athlete honors to players from its 16 member schools every season. Each week, the league will be announcing eight of those award winners, two each from four schools, with bios and photos on FCIAC.net.

Here is the third group of honorees for the Fall, 2026 season from Fairfield Ludlowe, Fairfield Warde, Ridgefield and St. Joseph:

Georgia Pecknold – Fairfield Ludlowe

Georgia has been accepted to the National Honor Society and Mu Alpha Theta, has achieved a 4.19 GPA, and is a High Honor Roll student.

She is captain of the field hockey team. Georgia has earned All-FCIAC Honorable Mention in field hockey as a sophomore and junior.

Georgia is president of the Entrepreneurship Club and vice president of the Athletes for Mental Health Club.

She volunteers at Keystone.

Georgia plans on playing field hockey at the College of the Holy Cross.

Ryan Frame – Fairfield Ludlowe

Ryan is a three-year varsity player in football and baseball. He is captain of both teams and is currently maintaining a 4.2 weighted GPA.

With a majority AP and Honors courseload through high school, Ryan has been a High Honors Scholar each year.

He has also received the College Board School Recognition Award, AP Scholar of Distinction Award, and the Seal of Biliteracy in Spanish. Ryan is a member of FBLA, DECA, and The Nest club.

Ryan was selected to the All-FCIAC Baseball First Team during his junior season after he helped lead the Falcons to the semifinals of the 2026 CIAC Class LL Baseball Tournament this past spring.

He is a safety and wide receiver on the football team and was a key contributor to the team making consecutive state playoff appearances the last two seasons.

Ryan volunteers with SASO, Special Olympics, Challenger Baseball, and gives his time through the year to mentor and coach Fairfield Youth Football players at camps and clinics. He won the 2025-26 Town of Fairfield Community Impact Award for his commitment to service.

Sadey Strauser – Fairfield Warde

This senior with a 4.36 GPA is a three-year High Honors Scholar who is a member of the National Honor Society, Math Honor Society, Business Honor Society, and Italian Honor Society.

Sadey received the Junior Barnard Book Award along with her Italian STAMP Seal of Biliteracy in 2026 while also being a state qualifier in DECA.

She has played varsity softball and field hockey all four years of high school and served as captain of the softball team in her junior and senior years and captain of the field hockey team in her senior year.

In softball, she earned All-State and All-FCIAC First Team honors in 2026 and 2025 and All-FCIAC Honorable Mention in 2024.

Sadey volunteers with SASO, Fairfield Little League Girls Softball, Fairfield Youth Field Hockey Association, the Fairfield Half Marathon, youth softball clinics, and Best Buddies.

Matt Marsick – Fairfield Warde

Matt has been accepted into the National Honor Society and has achieved a GPA of 4.16 while taking only AP and honors-level classes.

He has earned High Honor Roll recognition and been named an AP Scholar with Honor.

Matt has played varsity football for three years and been a member of the varsity lacrosse team all four years, earning All-FCIAC Honorable Mention his junior year.

He is a member of DECA and has volunteered with Unified Sports, Nourish Food Pantry, the ABC Club, and Caroline House.

Alia D’Amico – Ridgefield

Alia has been accepted to the National Honor Society and has achieved a 4.3 GPA and is a High Honor Roll student while taking mostly AP and Honors classes.

She is a captain of the field hockey team, and she also runs for the indoor and outdoor track and field teams.

Alia was a recipient of the NFHCA National Academic Squad recognition.

She has volunteered for Special Olympics, Ridgefield Thrift Shop, Girl Scouts, and Ridgefield youth field hockey.

Alia also runs a non-profit art business that donates its funds to Experience Camps.

Samuel Feliciano – Ridgefield

This senior has a 4.85 weighted GPA while taking mostly AP classes and is a National Merit Scholarship semifinalist.

Samuel has been a soccer player at Ridgefield High School for four years.

He is also the Science Olympiad life science captain and president of the Latino Heritage Club.

Samuel volunteers at a pediatric center and works with children with food allergies.

Taryn Czick – St. Joseph

Taryn is a senior captain and four-year starter as a midfielder for the girls’ varsity soccer team.

As a freshman, she was named the MVP of the 2023 FCIAC Championship game for scoring both goals that clinched the game for St. Joseph against Staples; and as a junior, she started in the 2025 winning FCIAC Championship against Greenwich. She also started in the Class LL state tournament championship games in 2023 and 2024. The Cadets won the state title in 2023.

Taryn was named to the 2024 All-FCIAC Second Team as a sophomore. Last year she was selected to the All-FCIAC First Team, All CT State, All-New England, and All-American teams. She has scored 53 goals and had 33 assists during her career.

She has made the Honor or High Honor roll every quarter she has attended St. Joseph and holds a 3.95 GPA in Honors and AP courses. Taryn is a member of the National English, Math and Spanish honor societies.

Outside of school, Taryn is an active volunteer with Filling in the Blanks, an organization based in Norwalk that is dedicated to fighting childhood food insecurity in Fairfield County.

Taryn committed to continuing her academic and athletic career playing NCAA Division I soccer for Villanova University.

Finn Kilmartin – St. Joseph

Finn has achieved a GPA of 99.38 and been on the Honor Roll for four years while taking all AP and honors classes. He is a part of the National Honor Society.

He is a captain of the football team and boys’ lacrosse team, and he has received the team MVP award as a junior. Finn started at FOGO (Face Off, Get Off) in lacrosse as a freshman and played both sides of the ball for football as a sophomore.

Last year Finn was selected to the 2025 GametimeCT All-State Football Second Team as a linebacker and the 2025-25 FCIAC All-Division Football Team.

He has been on two state championship teams in lacrosse. Two seasons ago he helped the football team win the Class M state championship game when he made a tackle a yard short of the end zone to prevent a potential game-winning two-point conversion in St. Joseph’s thrilling 21-20 victory over Brookfield.

Finn will attend Middlebury College next fall and play football.