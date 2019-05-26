2019 All-FCIAC Girls Tennis Awards

Player of the Year
Alyssa DiMaio, Staples
Coach of the Year
Carmen Pagliarella, St. Joseph
First Team Singles
Alyssa DiMaio, Staples
Emily Wiley, Darien
Izzy Koziol, Wilton
Martine Fierro, Greenwich
Tamar Bellete, Westhill
Gabby Gatto, St. Joseph
Amelia Galin, Staples
Caroline Maycock, New Canaan
First Team Doubles
Taylor Yaghmaie and Devon Yaghmaie, Stamford
Juliet Homes and Elaina Cummiskey, Darien
Olivia Gordy and Lily Smith, Staples
Amber Li and Arden Lee, Wilton
Jenny Loomis and Chloe Sigg, New Canaan
Amy Bickham and Yui Inagawa, Greenwich
Quin Wolters and Caroline Hojsgaard, Darien
Grace Cahill and Gerri Fox, Wilton
All-East Singles
Katie Wiley, Darien
Emma Caldwell, Wilton
Xenia Efimov, Ludlowe
Nicole Savage, Trinity
All-East Doubles
Jordyn Lee and Charlotte Sigg, New Canaan
Jillian O’Keefe and Phoebe Seidenberg, Ridgefield
Julia Pida and Gabby Price, Ludlowe
Katelyn Heslin and Nicole Plavec, St. Joseph
All-West Singles
Nathalie Williams, Greenwich
Martina Kaba, Westhill
Bego Guspi, Stamford
All-West Doubles
Abby Shropshire and Hannah Viney, Greenwich
Dylan Dasbach and Natalie Carozza, Staples
Honorable Mention
Jordana Latzman, Staples
Ellie Daigle, Warde
Claire Houck, McMahon
Caroline Homes/Daniela Castellanos, Darien
Grace Ruksznis/Natalie Thompson, New Canaan
Christina Gianesello, Greenwich
Rashmi Pai, Danbury
Symphony Akinloye, Trumbull
Sanjana Nayak, Westhill
Nina Passaro, Stamford
Katie Coolidge, Ludlowe
Kate Seelert/Mackenzie McCormick, Wilton
Isabel Voellmicke/Alexis Zacharakos, Ridgefield
Chona Cubarubbia, Trinity
Clare Seperack, St. Joseph