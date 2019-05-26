2019 All-FCIAC Girls Tennis Awards

Player of the Year

Alyssa DiMaio, Staples

Coach of the Year

Carmen Pagliarella, St. Joseph

First Team Singles

Alyssa DiMaio, Staples

Emily Wiley, Darien

Izzy Koziol, Wilton

Martine Fierro, Greenwich

Tamar Bellete, Westhill

Gabby Gatto, St. Joseph

Amelia Galin, Staples

Caroline Maycock, New Canaan

First Team Doubles

Taylor Yaghmaie and Devon Yaghmaie, Stamford

Juliet Homes and Elaina Cummiskey, Darien

Olivia Gordy and Lily Smith, Staples

Amber Li and Arden Lee, Wilton

Jenny Loomis and Chloe Sigg, New Canaan

Amy Bickham and Yui Inagawa, Greenwich

Quin Wolters and Caroline Hojsgaard, Darien

Grace Cahill and Gerri Fox, Wilton

All-East Singles

Katie Wiley, Darien

Emma Caldwell, Wilton

Xenia Efimov, Ludlowe

Nicole Savage, Trinity

All-East Doubles

Jordyn Lee and Charlotte Sigg, New Canaan

Jillian O’Keefe and Phoebe Seidenberg, Ridgefield

Julia Pida and Gabby Price, Ludlowe

Katelyn Heslin and Nicole Plavec, St. Joseph

All-West Singles

Nathalie Williams, Greenwich

Martina Kaba, Westhill

Bego Guspi, Stamford

All-West Doubles

Abby Shropshire and Hannah Viney, Greenwich

Dylan Dasbach and Natalie Carozza, Staples

Honorable Mention

Jordana Latzman, Staples

Ellie Daigle, Warde

Claire Houck, McMahon

Caroline Homes/Daniela Castellanos, Darien

Grace Ruksznis/Natalie Thompson, New Canaan

Christina Gianesello, Greenwich

Rashmi Pai, Danbury

Symphony Akinloye, Trumbull

Sanjana Nayak, Westhill

Nina Passaro, Stamford

Katie Coolidge, Ludlowe

Kate Seelert/Mackenzie McCormick, Wilton

Isabel Voellmicke/Alexis Zacharakos, Ridgefield

Chona Cubarubbia, Trinity

Clare Seperack, St. Joseph

