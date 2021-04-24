Fifteen FCIAC cheerleaders named to CHSCA All-State teams

The FCIAC was well represented with a combined 15 cheerleaders who were chosen to two of the four all-state cheerleading teams selected by the Connecticut High School Coaches Association.

More than half of the CHSCA Class LL All-State Cheerleading Team consisted of FCIAC cheerleaders with 10 of them among the total of 19.

Danbury High School had the highest total with five selections on the Class LL all-state team. The Danbury selections included Lynae Kovacs, Avery Marquis, Ella Brown, Kiera McCarthy and Abby Hamilton.

Greenwich had three selections in Alexander Kral, Carissa Gennarelli and Avery Banks, while the other two cheerleaders from the FCIAC on the Class LL all-state team were Fairfield Ludlowe’s Mia Senatore and Lindsay Taylor.

Samantha Bacarella, Victoria Del Re, Caitlin Curruth, Autumn Murphy and Mackenzie Trafecante of St. Joseph were selected to CHSCA Class M All-State Cheerleading Team as those five selections were the most of any school on the 20-cheerleader Class M squad.

The CHSCA bestowed all-state honors to 79 cheerleaders as the Class L and Class S all-state teams also had 20 selections.

The FCIAC predominantly consists of Class LL schools so there were no conference cheerleaders on the Class L and Class S teams.