FCIAC Exemplary Scholar-Athletes, Spring, 2021

John Cataldo, Greenwich

This senior, who was inducted into the National Honor Society as a freshman, has made High Honor Roll every marking period since his freshman year en route to achieving his weighted GPA of 4.7.

John has been a member of the the Greenwich High School varsity ice hockey and boys lacrosse programs since his freshman year and was elected team captain for this past senior season.

He has been a Peer Mentor since his freshman year. John created the foundation called Sports Give Back that helps feed the food insecure of Greenwich. He also has volunteered at the Boys and Girls Club of Greenwich, the YWCA Greenwich, and he is an active member in the China Club.

John will attend the University of Notre Dame.

Anna Makover, Brien McMahon

Anna is a four-year High Honor Roll student who has achieved a 3.98 GPA as an International Baccalaureate candidate and member of the National Honor Society.

She was senior captain of the girls lacrosse team and was also a member of the indoor track and field team. Anna was awarded All-FCIAC Honorable Mention in lacrosse as a freshman and sophomore, as well as CIAC Scholar Athlete as a senior. She was also named Rookie of the Year as a freshman and MVP of her crosstown rivalry game against Norwalk High School as a sophomore.

Anna received the Columbia University Book Award and was a National Merit Scholar. She also was the recipient of the Teen Visions Art Award and Brien McMahon Art Award.

Anna plans to attend the University of Virginia as an Echols Scholar in the fall.

Julia Pida, Fairfield Ludlowe

Julia is an AP and honors senior with a 4.3 GPA. She is a member of the National Honor Society, Math Honor Society, Science Honor Society, and Symphonic Orchestra.

She received the High Point University College Book Award as a junior.

Julia has been a two-sport athlete all four years, playing at the varsity level since her sophomore year. The senior co-captain plays No. 1 doubles. As a sophomore she earned FCIAC All-East recognition at No. 1 doubles. Julie was also a captain of the varsity soccer team during this past senior year. She was Ludlowe’s starting goalkeeper during her junior and senior years.

Julia volunteers as a peer tutor and has worked as a soccer referee and tennis instructor. She will attend Hobart and William Smith Colleges, where she will continue to play tennis.

Daniela Castellanos, Darien

This National Honor Society member has a cumulative GPA of 3.8 while taking mostly AP and honors courses.

She is a four-year starter and senior co-captain of the varsity tennis team. She plans on playing club tennis and studying International Business and Marketing at Northeastern University.

Daniela serves as a Blue Wave Anchor, has been a volunteer at Person to Person since the fourth grade and is a founding member and co-chair of P2P’s Toy Store Junior Committee. She also volunteers and collects donations of tennis equipment of Grassroots Tennis and Education.

Sarah Peng, Greenwich

Sarah has a cumulative GPA of 3.8 unweighted and received a 5.2 weighted GPA for her senior year. She is a member of the National Honor Society and the Math, English, Social Studies and Chinese honor societies.

She has received the FCIAC Scholar Athlete award for basketball and golf. She is a senior captain and a three-year varsity player for the golf team and has played basketball all four years.

Sarah is a Girl Scout and a Gold Award recipient (the highest award in Girls Scouts, over 100 hours of volunteering). She has over 500 hours of community service during her high school career and is a two-time recipient of the Presidential Volunteer Award.

She also volunteers for Unified Sports, is a volunteer coach for the North Mianus Bulldogs cheerleading team, and a referee for the OGRCC youth basketball league.

Sarah will attend the University of Maryland in the fall.

Gianna Iaquinto, Danbury

Gianna is a High Honor Roll student with a 4.3 GPA, who also received Distinguished Honors while taking all honors and AP classes.

She is a four-year varsity starter and current captain of the Hatters softball team. She was selected to the 2018 All-FCIAC Softball First Team as a freshman, and made the Top 20 Players to Watch list in Connecticut.

As a freshman in high school, Gianna verbally committed to play softball at Hofstra University. She will attend Hofstra in the fall on an Athletic and Presidential Merit Academic Scholarship.

Gianna was awarded the Danbury High School Hall of Fame Most Outstanding Female Athlete of the Year.

She is involved in multiple community-based projects. She volunteers her time assisting with the Danbury youth travel and recreational softball programs, as well as the Danbury Youth Wrestling Association.

Reiley Perreault, Danbury

Reiley is a distinguished honor roll student who has achieved a 4.5 GPA.

He is currently a senior who has played lacrosse since freshman year and has participated in skiing and swimming as well.

Reiley has also been a member of Future Business Leaders of America and has extensive hours volunteering at Dorothy Day Hospitality House as well as several girls scout drives.

He plans on continuing his education at Bentley University.

Kaylie Kardis, Norwalk

Kaylie has achieved a 3.9 cumulative GPA, placing herself on the High Honor Roll on numerous occasions.

Kaylie has received various awards for her excellence in Latin, including Cum Laude in the National Latin Exam in 2018 and 2020, and Magna Cum Laude in the National Latin Exam in 2019. She will also be awarded with a Seal of Biliteracy in Latin this year.

She is a four-year member of the girls lacrosse program, including three of those years as a member of the varsity team.

Kaylie is president of the Latin Club, a member of the NHS Class of 2021 Student Government Committee and a member of Link Crew.

She will attend the University of Connecticut in the fall and plans to a major in psychology.

Jack Corcoran, Fairfield Warde

John “Jack” Corcoran is a member of the National Honor Society, National Math Honor Society, National Science Honor Society, National English Honor Society, and National Latin Honor Society.

Over the first three years of high school, Jack earned a 4.40 cumulative GPA and so far in his senior year he has maintained a 4.89 GPA on the year, earning A+ grades in all of his four AP classes and three honors weighted classes, earning a spot on the Headmaster’s list for every marking period.

Jack was named captain of the baseball team in 2021.

He volunteers at Operation Hope Meal Program, Farm to Family Food Giveaway at Wade’s Dairy, and also tutors at Tomlinson Middle School. Jack is also a member of Warde’s Random Acts of Kindness Club.

Jack was the recipient of the Saint Michael’s College Academic Achievement Award and was recognized by College Board as an AP Scholar with Distinction. He plans to study neuroscience at the University of Rochester and intends on trying out for the baseball team.

Hailey Smith, Wilton

Hailey has achieved a 3.80 GPA and is a High Honor Roll student while taking AP and honors classes.

She is president of Circle of Care Club, a Link leader and a member of Safe Rides Wilton.

Hailey has been a member of the lacrosse program for four years and joined the cross country team her sophomore year.

She will attend Clemson University, where she will continue her lacrosse career.

Hannah Betron, Fairfield Warde

Hannah, who has taken all AP and honors courses, was named Salutatorian of the Fairfield Warde Class of 2021.

She has been a member of Warde’s lacrosse program all four years, including the last two as a member of the varsity team.

Hannah is president of Warde’s chapter of the National Honor Society, and she is also a member of the math, science, English, Spanish, and business honor societies. She also received the Cornell Book Award and Spanish seal of biliteracy.

She volunteers at the local Boys and Girls Club, local elementary schools, and the Fairfield Youth Lacrosse Program.

Hannah will attend Northwestern University.

Everett Lee, Wilton.

This National Honor Society member has achieved a 3.94 GPA while taking mostly AP and honors classes.

Everett was captain of the boys junior varsity tennis team as a freshman and a member of the varsity team since his sophomore year.

He is president of the Big Data Club, a 2020 recipient of the University of Virginia Jefferson Book Award, and also an Eagle Scout.

Isabel Voellmicke, Ridgefield

Isabel has a weighted GPA of 4.872 while taking AP and honors classes and has been on the High Honor Roll every quarter of high school.

She is a four-year member of the girls varsity tennis team, having earned All-FCIAC Honorable Mention in 2019, and a three-year member of the girls varsity volleyball team.

Isabel is a member of the National Honor Society, president of the Future Medical Professional Club and a six-year member of the Ridgefield National Charity League. In addition, she volunteers as an Emergency Medical Technician for the Wilton Volunteer Ambulance Corps.

Isabel plans on continuing both volleyball and tennis at the club level at Cornell University, where she will study Biomedical Engineering.

Justin Keeler, St. Joseph

This senior captain of the baseball team has achieved High Honor Roll all four years, maintaining a 98.14 GPA while taking mostly honors and AP courses.

Justin is a member of the National Honor Society, Spanish National Honor Society, and a recipient of the St. Michael’s College Book Award.

He is also a member of Student Ambassadors, Guitar Club, and the Stock Market Club and he volunteers at Kathleen Samela Memorial Food Bank and at school events.

Justin will continue his baseball and academic careers at Brandeis University next year.

Bismaad Gulati, Brien McMahon

Bismaad is an Honor Roll senior with a GPA of 4.13 who has been student body class president for a full three terms.

He has been a hurdler for both the boys indoor and outdoor track and field teams who has qualified for several postseason championship meets.

Bismaad serves on the school governance council as an advocate for the students in his school, and has also been a student activist with the Center for Youth leadership, and a volunteer for his local congregation, “Sikhs of Norwalk.”

Bismaad will attend Fordham University, where he plans to major in business.

Eric Lancellotti, Darien

Eric is a National Honor Society member who has achieved a weighted GPA of 4.31 through four years at Darien High and also been accepted into the Math National Honor Society and Spanish National Honor Society.

He has been on the golf team throughout high school and was a senior co-captain this past spring season.

Eric was a recipient of the Columbia Book Award at the end of his junior year. He’ll attend Tufts University this coming fall.

Andrew Kutsch, Fairfield Ludlowe

Andrew has excelled as a student, tennis player and musician throughout high school.

He achieved a 4.2 weighted GPA and was the recipient of the UConn Book Award.

Andrew has been a vital member of the tennis team, having helped the Blue Wave qualify for FCIAC tournaments since his sophomore year, and having served as a team co-captain and either the No. 1 or No. 2 singles players during this past senior year.

Also having devoted himself to music, Andrew has played clarinet and saxophone in his school’s top band and jazz band ensembles since his sophomore year. He was the leader of the saxophone section and a soloist in the jazz band and has been invited to the western regional music festival for jazz saxophone.

Joseph Campos, Ridgefield

Joseph is a National Honor Society member and a High Honor Roll student who has achieved a 4.472 GPA while taking mostly AP and honors classes.

He was captain of the boys tennis team, a member of the freshman soccer team, a senator in the student government, and also the assistant principal cellist in the Ridgefield High School Symphonic Orchestra and a musician with the Western Connecticut Youth Orchestra.

Joseph volunteers for many community organizations and is the recipient of the President Volunteer Service Award as well as the current president of his Lion’s Heart chapter. His service projects include being involved in the Gold Medal Math Program, the Appalachia Service Project and the Dorothy Day Soup Kitchen in Danbury.

Sean Donnelly, Norwalk

Sean, who has achieved a 4.49 GPA throughout high school, is a National Honor Society member and also president of the Italian Honor Society during his senior year.

He is a three-year captain of the golf team and also a wrestler during his junior and senior years.

Sean is a peer tutoring and Link Crew member at Norwalk High School and also a Viola Section Leader in Honor Principal Orchestra.

Sean will attend the University of Notre Dame this coming fall.

Carlee Reid, Stamford

Carlee, who is a member of several honor societies, has maintained a 3.99 unweighted GPA and a 5.1 weighted GPA.

This distance runner for all three high school sports seasons has been team captain of the girls cross country, indoor and outdoor track and field teams and has qualified for many postseason championship meets. She won Best in Track and Field during the 2019 City Championships.

Carlee also has a creative flair. She is a student filmmaker, children’s book creator (Oscar Wears Pink Clothes & I Love My Kinky Hair) and public speaker. She aspires to be a leader in film and media one day, curating impactful stories and projects to unify and inform the public.

Carlee aims to realize these dreams during her studies at The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

Brianna Wong, Bridgeport Central

Brianna is a senior with a GPA of 3.76 and an Honor Roll student within the magnet program at Bridgeport Central High School while taking AP and honors courses.

As a member of the National Honor Society, she has volunteered at Red Cross blood drives, Career Day, and participated in the Breast Cancer Stride Walk. Brianna has been a member of the SEL Ambassador Program since her freshman year, where she volunteered at Parent Teachers Conferences, Unified Sports, Multicultural Night, and served as a mentor to underclassmen.

Brianna is also a member of Health Occupation Students of America (HOSA), a health professional club, where she volunteered at Watermark Retirement Home, Courtyard Cleanup, and participated in a Boon Supply Fundraiser.

Brianna, who was appointed captain of the girls tennis team during her junior and senior years, was elected secretary of the 2021 Student Council.

She further displayed her leadership skills by participating in the Catalyst for Community Change Summit, Superintendent Roundtable (Student Panel), and Anti-Bullying Assembly, and the RULER National Conference.

Brianna will major in nursing at Southern Connecticut State University this coming fall.

Ryan Ebright, Westhill

Ryan has been accepted into the National Honor Society with a weighted GPA of 4.5 while taking mostly AP and honors classes.

He has played baseball and basketball for four years and been a distance runner for the varsity cross country team as a freshman and sophomore. He and the Vikings advanced to the championship game of the FCIAC Boys Basketball Tournament this past winter season.

Ryan also volunteers to give baseball and basketball lessons to youngsters.

He will attend Tulane University in the fall, on the pre-med track.

Lauren Buck, Trumbull

Lauren, who has a weighted cumulative GPA while taking mostly honors and AP classes, is a member of the National Honor Society, Spanish Honor Society and Social Studies Honor Society.

She is a three-year field hockey player and four-year lacrosse player. Lauren has earned multiple All-FCIAC awards as a forward for the field hockey team, including this past fall season when she made the 2020 FCIAC All-East Region Team and CHSCA All-State Team and helped the Eagles win the FCIAC championship.

As a member of the We The People debate team her team won a state championship and placed ninth nationally. Lauren is also a Link Crew member, a volunteer for Friends of Appalachia and she helps out at field hockey and lacrosse youth camps and tournaments.

Lauren will attend Penn State University.

Adithya Prabakaran, Trumbull

Adithya, who has achieved a 4.7 GPA while taking AP and dual enrollment classes, will attend Cornell University.

He has been a varsity team tennis player since his sophomore year and team captain during these past two junior and senior years. Adi also coaches younger tennis players at Trumbull Racquet Club.

Adi is a part of Model United National, the Trumbull Agriscience program, and is an NMSC Commended Scholar.

Morgan McDonald, Westhill

This National Honor Society and Spanish Honor Society member has maintained an unweighted GPA of 4.0 while taking a rigorous course of honors and AP classes.

Morgan is a 2020 AP Scholar, a 2020-21 Commended Student of the National Merit Scholarship Program, and a 2020-21 College Board African American Scholar.

She has been a four-year member of both the gymnastics and girls outdoor track and field teams. Morgan scored many team points in track in the sprints, relays and high jump.

Morgan, who intends to pursue a career in either law or medicine, is vice president of Best Buddies, a student council office, a member of Young Political Scientists of America, vice president of Future Business Leaders of America, and a co-founder of Purple Rock Capital.

Outside of school, Morgan is an ambassador of the Balinese Global Health Initiative, an intern for the SAVE Foundation in South Africa, and a leader of multiple community service initiatives within her church.

Morgan will major in Public Policy with certificates in Biology and Global Health and Health Policy at Princeton University.

Dylan Dasbach, Staples

Dylan maintained a 4.31 GPA throughout her time at Staples and achieved First Honors every year. She is a member of both the National Honor Society and the National Italian Honor Society.

Dylan played tennis all four years and was a team captain as a senior. She won two state championships and an FCIAC championship with the team. She earned a place on the 2021 All-FCIAC Doubles Team and the 2019 FCIAC All-West Doubles Team. Dylan also played basketball and volleyball for Staples.

She is a member of Team Westport and has volunteered for the Zipcode Apartheid Project and with the National Honor Society chapter at Staples.

Dylan will attend Colgate University next year and hopes to continue playing club tennis there.

Kevin Arante, Bridgeport Central

Kevin is a High Honor Roll student with a good work ethic and forward vision. He goes above and beyond what is necessary of him in school, putting in great effort.

This senior won his team’s first match in tennis, despite just beginning tennis. He was able to hold his own in tennis this past season with many tough opponents. Kevin’s favorite sport is soccer and he plans to try to play some soccer in college, along with tennis if he gets the chance.

Kevin plans on attending Housatonic with a business degree in mind.