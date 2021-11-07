2021 All-FCIAC Boys Soccer Awards

First Team
Yerson Villalobos – Brien McMahon
Benjamin Tomas – Danbury
Bobby Whittaker – Darien
Trevor Pegg – Darien
Malik Thomas – Fairfield Ludlowe
Ryan Berecz – Fairfield Warde
Eric Jara – Fairfield Warde
Maximo Acosta – Greenwich
Santiago Borrego – Greenwich
Isaac Dumeny – Greenwich
Jake Hugh-Jones – Greenwich
Alex Wolter – New Canaan
Mateo Cano – Norwalk
Diego Ramirez – Norwalk
Brandon Rodriguez – Norwalk
Liam Harford – Ridgefield
Fisher Mills – Ridgefield
Jake Pacacha – St. Joseph
Johnny Ardon – Stamford
Jackson Hochhauser – Staples
Caleb Tobias – Staples
Sean Brennan – Trumbull
Andrew Zizzadoro – Wilton
All-East
Haider Puerta – Bridgeport Central
Matthew Muriel – Bridgeport Central
Chase Caruso – Darien
Owen Comey – Darien
James Kennedy – Darien
Gaurav Parwal – Darien
Maximiliano Jaramillo – Fairfield Warde
Kevin Millington – Fairfield Warde
Mattia Speretta – Fairfield Warde
Lucas Thompson – Fairfield Warde
Michael Norton – New Canaan
Miles Deane – Ridgefield
Jonathon Dowding – Ridgefield
Nicolas Pelaez – Ridgefield
Anthony Fiatarone – St. Joseph
Zarius Eusebe – Wilton
Jack Lynch – Wilton
All-West
Eddy Chavez – Brien McMahon
Eli Good – Brien McMahon
Alex Pasiakos – Brien McMahon
Jose Ramos – Brien McMahon
Manuel Catarino – Danbury
Naidson Macedo – Danbury
Marlon Orellana – Danbury
Andrew Lowitt – Greenwich
Alejandro Rodriguez – Greenwich
Jack Gerardi – Norwalk
Jake Godwin – Norwalk
Luke Ingber – Norwalk
Dylan Thomas – Norwalk
Andre Quijada – Stamford
Lev Shapiro – Stamford
Jacob Greenberger – Staples
Murilo Moreno – Staples
Jaden Mueller – Staples
Reese Watkins – Staples
Owen Bull – Trumbull
Franco Milovanov – Trumbull
Sebastian Caltenco – Westhill
Jed Schueber – Westhill