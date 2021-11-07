2021 All-FCIAC Boys Soccer Awards

First Team

Yerson Villalobos – Brien McMahon

Benjamin Tomas – Danbury

Bobby Whittaker – Darien

Trevor Pegg – Darien

Malik Thomas – Fairfield Ludlowe

Ryan Berecz – Fairfield Warde

Eric Jara – Fairfield Warde

Maximo Acosta – Greenwich

Santiago Borrego – Greenwich

Isaac Dumeny – Greenwich

Jake Hugh-Jones – Greenwich

Alex Wolter – New Canaan

Mateo Cano – Norwalk

Diego Ramirez – Norwalk

Brandon Rodriguez – Norwalk

Liam Harford – Ridgefield

Fisher Mills – Ridgefield

Jake Pacacha – St. Joseph

Johnny Ardon – Stamford

Jackson Hochhauser – Staples

Caleb Tobias – Staples

Sean Brennan – Trumbull

Andrew Zizzadoro – Wilton

All-East

Haider Puerta – Bridgeport Central

Matthew Muriel – Bridgeport Central

Chase Caruso – Darien

Owen Comey – Darien

James Kennedy – Darien

Gaurav Parwal – Darien

Maximiliano Jaramillo – Fairfield Warde

Kevin Millington – Fairfield Warde

Mattia Speretta – Fairfield Warde

Lucas Thompson – Fairfield Warde

Michael Norton – New Canaan

Miles Deane – Ridgefield

Jonathon Dowding – Ridgefield

Nicolas Pelaez – Ridgefield

Anthony Fiatarone – St. Joseph

Zarius Eusebe – Wilton

Jack Lynch – Wilton

All-West

Eddy Chavez – Brien McMahon

Eli Good – Brien McMahon

Alex Pasiakos – Brien McMahon

Jose Ramos – Brien McMahon

Manuel Catarino – Danbury

Naidson Macedo – Danbury

Marlon Orellana – Danbury

Andrew Lowitt – Greenwich

Alejandro Rodriguez – Greenwich

Jack Gerardi – Norwalk

Jake Godwin – Norwalk

Luke Ingber – Norwalk

Dylan Thomas – Norwalk

Andre Quijada – Stamford

Lev Shapiro – Stamford

Jacob Greenberger – Staples

Murilo Moreno – Staples

Jaden Mueller – Staples

Reese Watkins – Staples

Owen Bull – Trumbull

Franco Milovanov – Trumbull

Sebastian Caltenco – Westhill

Jed Schueber – Westhill

